Wilton trio, Muscatine duo headline area all-state softball selections

After spending much of the season ranked atop the field in each team's respective class, Wilton and Muscatine were rewarded with a combined five first team all-state selections as picked by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle were first-teamers from Muscatine in Class 5A while Chloe Wells, Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada represented Wilton on the 2A squad. Ganzer and Souhrada are juniors while the other three are seniors.

Moss and Eagle were instrumental to the Muskies' offense. Each batted above .510. Moss, now a three-time all-state pick, scored 61 runs and drove in 25 while also adding 36 stolen bases. Eagle had 67 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Muskies, who finished 35-4.

Ganzer, Souhrada and Wells made up the Wilton outfield. All three hit for an average between .500 and .550. Wells led the team in runs scored (44) and runs batted in (40). Souhrada scored 39 runs while adding 38 RBIs and Ganzer had 34 runs scored to go with 24 RBIs for the Beavers, who finished fourth at the state tournament.

For Wells, its her third all-state selection.

The Muskies also placed pitcher Maura Chalupa on the second team in 5A. Chalupa finished her sophomore campaign going 16-1 with a 1.21 ERA.