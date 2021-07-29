Wilton trio, Muscatine duo headline area all-state softball selections

After spending much of the season ranked atop the field in each team's respective class, Wilton and Muscatine were rewarded with a combined five first team all-state selections as picked by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle were first-teamers from Muscatine in Class 5A while Chloe Wells, Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada represented Wilton on the 2A squad. Ganzer and Souhrada are juniors while the other three are seniors.
Moss and Eagle were instrumental to the Muskies' offense. Each batted above .510. Moss, now a three-time all-state pick, scored 61 runs and drove in 25 while also adding 36 stolen bases. Eagle had 67 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Muskies, who finished 35-4.
Ganzer, Souhrada and Wells made up the Wilton outfield. All three hit for an average between .500 and .550. Wells led the team in runs scored (44) and runs batted in (40). Souhrada scored 39 runs while adding 38 RBIs and Ganzer had 34 runs scored to go with 24 RBIs for the Beavers, who finished fourth at the state tournament.
For Wells, its her third all-state selection.
The Muskies also placed pitcher Maura Chalupa on the second team in 5A. Chalupa finished her sophomore campaign going 16-1 with a 1.21 ERA.
Louisa-Muscatine senior Kylee Sanders was also named all-state for the fourth time of her varsity career. The Falcons' McKenna Hohenadel, a junior, was selected to the second team.
Sanders hit .630 as a senior, including nine doubles, five triples and three home runs which helped her go for 27 RBIs as well as 48 runs scored while stealing 11 bases. She was also 8-5 in the circle with a 0.94 ERA.
Hohenadel was an all-state second-teamer a season ago as well. In 2021, she hit .465 while tying Sanders for the team lead in RBI (27) and scoring 28 runs.
In 3A, West Liberty's Sailor and Finley Hall were each named to the second team.
Finley, a sophomore, hit .379 with five home runs while leading the Comets in RBIs with 35. Sailor, a junior, finished with a batting average of .392 and drove in a team high 37 while also leading West Liberty's pitching staff to the tune of a 13-6 record and 2.07 ERA.
Wilton senior Mila Johnson was a 2A third team nomination along with two from Wapello in junior Serah Shafer and senior Aliyah Lolling.
Johnson was 15-1 with a 2.65 ERA.
Shafer hit .343 and led the Arrows in runs scored with 35 and tied for the team high in RBIs with 23. Fellow all-state selection Lolling had the same batting average and finished with 23 RBIs as well -- as did junior Morgan Richenberger. The senior Lolling also chipped in 18 runs scored and pitched her way to a 12-4 record with a 2.49 ERA.
Softball
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Sophia DelVecchio, sr., Bettendorf; Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Avarie Eagle, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jayme Scheck, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jalen Adams, jr., Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, sr., Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, sr., Indianola; Karey Koenig, sr., Iowa City High; Ayana Lindsey, sr., Iowa City High
Heidi Wheeler, sr., Waukee; Mya Dodge, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Sydney Potter, so., Southeast Polk; Emma Roethler, sr., Johnston; Ava Smithson, jr., Johnston; Regan Bartholomew, jr., Waukee; Ella Schulz, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Abbi Cataldo, sr., Southeast Polk; Mariana Carter, sr., Ankeny; Lyida Ettema, so., Dubuque Hempstead
Second team (locals only)
Maura Chalupa, so., Muscatine
Class 3A
First team
Anna Wohlers, sr., Davenport Assumption; Olivia Wardlow, sr., Davenport Assumption; Bella Nigey, jr., Davenport Assumption; Kendal Clark, sr., Humboldt; Jori Hajek, sr., Humboldt; Dakota Lake, so., Saydel; Avery Hanson, jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL; Macy Friest, jr., Roland-Story; Sarah Heick, sr., Solon; Jenna Sprague, jr., Mount Vernon; Hillary Wilson, so., Solon; Peyton Driscoll, so., Williamsburg
Tatum Dunlavy, fr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Olivia Engler, sr., Atlantic; Kennedy Kramer, sr., West Lyon; Lauren Summers, so., West Burlington; Claire Matthews, sr., Centerville; Makenna Jones, sr., Albia; Ashley Finarty, so., Knoxville; Madeline Barker, so., Davis County; Maia Bentley, jr., Mount Vernon; Nadia Telecky, jr., Mount Vernon
Second team (locals only)
Sailor Hall, jr., West Liberty; Finley Hall, so., West Liberty
Class 2A
First team
Chloe Wells, sr., Wilton; Payton Ganzer, jr., Wilton; Peyton Souhrada, jr., Wilton; Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Neveah Hildebrandt, sr., Northeast; Skylar Benesh, fr., North Linn; Molly Blomgren, sr., Van Meter; Josie McCuddin, jr., Interstate 35; Alli Boyle, sr., Earlham; Kylee Sallee, sr., Hudson; Hailey Rosonke, fr., South Hardin; Kaylea Fessler, jr., Central Springs
Emily Meyer, so., North Union; Ellie Flanagan, so., North Linn; Olivia Von Bank, jr., North Union; Amber McKinney, sr., Pleasantville; Cooper Klaahsen, so., Central Springs; Sam Nielsen, jr., North Union; Summer Pasutti, sr., Interstate 35; Natalie Harrill, jr., Pella Christian; Nikki Henson, sr., West Branch; Madisyn Kelley, jr., Central Springs