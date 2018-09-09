WILTON, Iowa – Moments after the Wilton volleyball team concluded a 4-0 performance at its home tournament Saturday, senior Kortney Drake explained why the Beavers have in some ways felt like underdogs this season.
Despite owning a 14-0 record in matches while going 29-0 in sets, Wilton was once again unranked in the most recent Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union poll released Thursday.
"We're kind of like the underdogs because we're not ranked or anything, so we can just play our hardest and have no pressure," Drake said. "Go out there and have fun."
In a tune-up before Tuesday night's River Valley Conference match against Class 3A No. 7 West Liberty, Wilton made quick work of Midland (21-4, 21-5), Iowa Mennonite (21-12, 21-9), Winfield-Mount Union (21-11, 21-16) and Mount Pleasant (21-7, 21-7) on Saturday.
"One thing I have talked so much about and I believe we have done successfully is ball control," Wilton coach Brenda Grunder said. "Even (Friday) night when we talked about setting goals for (Saturday's) tournament, (the players) brought up the fact that 'we really want to focus on fundamentals today, coach.' And I just think that's huge that we have that commitment to doing those kinds of things well.
"And I truly think ball control is the key to our success."
Winfield-Mount Union made things interesting in its second set against Wilton, going ahead 10-9 near the midway point and then clawing to within 18-16, but the Beavers finished with the last three points to secure a comfortable five-point victory. That was the only game a team scored more than 12 points against Wilton on Saturday, and the Beavers held their opponents to single digits in five of the eight sets.
"Some things that we worked on the night before, we really wanted to try and do some different things with our block, and I think that was better (Saturday)," Grunder said. "We tried to work on some coverage that didn't work quite as well as I had hoped. I didn't feel we picked up some of the tip coverages I had hoped that we would do better today. So again, we'll go back to that."
After a rather quiet first match against Midland in which she had just four attack attempts, senior Aubrey Putman finished with a team-high 28 kills, including 26 over the final three matches. Senior Emily Lange added 22 and Drake finished with 21, once again proving that the Beavers have one of the most lethal and balanced attacks in Class 2A. Their kills per set (10.90) and kill efficiency (.308) both rank in the top five in 2A.
Through 14 matches, they own a plus-286 point differential, and they've accomplished that feat with as many as three different freshmen playing at a time.
Freshman setter Ella Caffery finished Saturday's tournament with 68 assists and owns 229 on the season, which ranks ninth in 2A. She also had seven kills and a team-high four blocks.
"I feel like we do really well," Caffery said of the freshmen on the team. "We feel nervous, but we block everything else out when we play."
Fellow freshman Kelsey Drake showed Saturday that she can swing it like her sister, Kortney. And playing the same position as her older sibling, the outside hitter collected nine kills to go along with nine digs.
"It's huge," Grunder said of the contributions of the young players. "I think a couple things work for us there. We have four seniors who just have so much experience. They are a very close team because we have three sets of sisters, and they just all know each other, have known each other for a very long time. And I think that makes for a very cohesive team.
"… The freshmen, they get nervous sometimes, but they don't act nervous."
Wilton may head into Tuesday night's match against West Liberty (10-1) as the underdog, but it's also one of just five teams in the state that hasn't lost a set.