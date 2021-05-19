Wilton's Brown authoring own prep story at state and beyond

WILTON — Charlotte Brown knows a good narrative.
Brown, an avid reader, is proving to be quite a protagonist in her own right this girls track and field season, recovering from an injury that limited her to just 10 to 15 minutes of running time per day under doctor’s orders.
The Wilton High School sophomore will compete in the Class 2A 1,500-meter run this weekend at the state meet in Des Moines.
The three-day meet gets underway Thursday morning at Drake Stadium.
Catie Hook also will represent Wilton at state. The freshman earned a spot in the long jump after finishing third at the state-qualifying meet behind West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt (17 feet, 7 inches) and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders (16-9 1/2). Hook soared 16-1.
Brown secured her state ticket after winning the 1,500 at Tipton's state-qualifying meet. She enters seeded 21st with a time of 5:21.07.
Louisa-Muscatine sophomore McKenzie Kissel was runner-up to Brown at the qualifier and will also compete at the state race. Kissel is ranked 23rd (5:23.28).
“Kissel passed me (at one point),” Brown said. “I was like, ‘She’s going pretty fast,’ I was trying to hang with her and couldn’t, (but) at the 200 mark on the last lap, I just tried to kick it in.”
Ellie Meyer, a senior from Iowa Falls-Alden, enters with the fastest time at 4:58.04.
Regardless, running at the state meet punctuates a season in which perseverance was the overarching theme.
Brown never leaves a story unfinished.
When she was 10, Brown read 320 books over a two-month span as part of a reading program at Wilton Public Library, a number that led her fourth grade class.
It’s a hobby she wishes she had less time for, perhaps.
Injuries related to a stress fracture in her foot have derailed not only portions of her cross country career, but also put a premature stop to her basketball season this past winter.
Her best 5K in cross country clocked in at 21:08.00.
She certainly keeps a full slate. A percussionist in the school band, Brown also plays softball.
Due to the strict rehabilitation, Brown started out running 800s and it ramped up to the 1,500. Her first 1,500 race of the season wasn’t until April 13 at North Cedar, running a 5:41.
A week later, at the Wildcat Relays in Durant, Brown lowered that time to 5:20.21.
“Charlotte works extremely hard in practice,” Wilton coach Jeremy Putman said. “She also logs a lot of miles in the offseason. She has really worked on her running strategy throughout the season and it paid off in the state-qualifying meet.
“She ran a great race with a strong finish. She is an extremely determined and competitive athlete which helps her at the end of the race. Charlotte is very deserving of a spot at the state meet and I am confident that she will run well.”
However, like the books she reads, the sophomore knows the distance race she’ll be getting her first taste of at the state meet will have plenty of ebbs and flows, twists and turns.
Brown also has a plan, and it showed during the state-qualifying race.
“On the third lap, my dad (Matt Brown) and I talked about doing some surges to pull the competition apart,” she said, “and see who the pace runners were. So on the second part of the first 100, I tried to surge into the straight. My dad said that really opened up (the race).”
As for the state meet, father and daughter are doing the best they can to formulate a game plan.
"Because her times put her down towards the bottom of the field at the state meet, I told her the plan should be run fast and hang on for dear life," Matt Brown said.
Though it is a bit of a reversal of roles, as the reader has become author, and Brown is still penning the story of her prep career.
The state meet may punctuate the season, but Brown has more chapters left before the story of her prep career is finished.
“(After qualifying for state), all my teammates came over and hugged me,” Brown said. “I couldn’t believe it.
“It’s going to be a fun experience … I’m just going to run my best and hopefully make it back in the next two years.”
Area athletes among favorites at state
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt enters the long jump competition in Class 2A ranked third with a qualifying jump of 17-7.
Daufeldt won the event as a freshman, jumping 17-7 ¾. She'll also be competing in the 100, 200 and shuttle hurdle relay with teammates Laney Esmoil, Rilee Han and Sydney Rivera.
The Comets will also enter a boys team in the shuttle hurdle relay. Sam Gingerich, who will also compete individually in the 110-high hurdles, anchors a team comprised of himself, Caleb Wulf, Drake Collins and Jahsiah Galvan.
West Liberty's boys shuttle hurdle is seeded third (1:02.33).
Wapello's Caden Thomas will be competing in four events at state. In the open 400, Thomas enters as the top seed in 1A with a time of 50.17.
The senior is also part of a sprint medley relay team seeded third (1:36.05). Hector Zepeda, Jake Gustison and Tade Parsons will also be running on that squad.