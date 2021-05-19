Wilton's Brown authoring own prep story at state and beyond

“She ran a great race with a strong finish. She is an extremely determined and competitive athlete which helps her at the end of the race. Charlotte is very deserving of a spot at the state meet and I am confident that she will run well.”

However, like the books she reads, the sophomore knows the distance race she’ll be getting her first taste of at the state meet will have plenty of ebbs and flows, twists and turns.

Brown also has a plan, and it showed during the state-qualifying race.

“On the third lap, my dad (Matt Brown) and I talked about doing some surges to pull the competition apart,” she said, “and see who the pace runners were. So on the second part of the first 100, I tried to surge into the straight. My dad said that really opened up (the race).”

As for the state meet, father and daughter are doing the best they can to formulate a game plan.

"Because her times put her down towards the bottom of the field at the state meet, I told her the plan should be run fast and hang on for dear life," Matt Brown said.

Though it is a bit of a reversal of roles, as the reader has become author, and Brown is still penning the story of her prep career.