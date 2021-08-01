Wilton's Puffer commits to Cornell volleyball

In her first season with the Wilton volleyball team, Carly Puffer made her presence known.
Her combination of power and athleticism from the middle hitter position was instrumental to the Beavers in qualifying for the Class 2A state tournament in 2020, a season in which Wilton went 33-4 overall.
Puffer’s performance also garnered some attention from college recruiters, and with her senior season at Wilton on the horizon, she’s decided that the next place she’ll make her presence known is at Cornell College in Mount Vernon by giving a verbal commitment to the Rams.
"I felt Carly was a wonderful addition to our team," Wilton head coach Brenda Grunder said. "I truly came to enjoy her competitiveness and her desire to improve and be a good teammate.
"I'm very happy for her. Playing in college was something she wanted to do, she gave it a lot of thought and decided what was important to her. She did all the right things in making up her mind."
The Rams play Division III in the Midwest Conference. Since joining the MWC in 2011, Cornell has taken the regular season conference title in volleyball every season since. In all but one of those seasons, the Rams have represented the conference in the Division III NCAA tournament as well.
"I think so much of (Cornell head coach Jeff Meeker) and his program," said Grunder. "His love for the game and how he works with his players, it's a great fit for Carly."
It wasn't just the volleyball team success, however, as Puffer liked the academic structure at Cornell as well.
"What stuck out about Cornell was their one course at a time block calendar," Puffer said. "You focus on one class at a time, for three weeks, which is something you don’t see many colleges do."
But, of course, volleyball a big part of the equation for Puffer, too.
"I also just loved the volleyball team they were super nice and welcoming, which is something I hadn’t had on prior visits to other schools," she said.
Puffer has had some experience getting acclimated to winning programs.
Prior to Wilton, Puffer played varsity as a sophomore at Tipton, where she recorded 177 kills on .202 efficiency to go with 219 digs, 81 blocks and 25 assists, before being added to a Wilton team that qualified for state the two seasons prior to her arrival as well as her first season there.
"Transferring schools played a huge role in my success in my recruiting process because I opened up an opportunity to get better training and more exposure," said Puffer.
As a junior with the Beavers last season, she went for the second-most kills on the team with 309 on .403 efficiency while leading the team in blocks (79) while also recording 228 digs and 59 aces.
That effort got her recognized on the Class 2A all-state third team, 2A Southeast region all-district squad and the River Valley Conference Elite team.
"One of her passions was playing defense and blocking," Grunder said. "I think what she didn't realize — and what she brought to our team — was a big offensive threat as well. That's been huge for us in addition to her defense and the energy she brings."
But to Puffer, the biggest difference come not with physical growth, but with an improvement approach to the mental side of sports.
"The Wilton volleyball coaches are outstanding at challenging your mind everyday," said the soon-to-be senior. "This has made me all around a better leader and teammate as well. "
Puffer and the Beavers carry some big expectations into the season as fellow all-state classmates Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake both return for Wilton along with Puffer and several others from the state-qualifying teams of the past.
Now that Puffer has made her college choice, all focus shifts back to Wilton, where the Beavers will look to take another step toward a state title after the program won its first match at state last season for the first time since 2004 in defeating Van Meter in straight sets in the 2A quarterfinals.
"(There is) so much relief," Puffer said, "because my recruiting journey was just a little under two years which was plenty long for me. I knew I wanted to be committed before my senior year started because I wanted my last year of high school and club to be fun and not have to worry about college coaches.