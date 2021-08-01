Wilton's Puffer commits to Cornell volleyball

That effort got her recognized on the Class 2A all-state third team, 2A Southeast region all-district squad and the River Valley Conference Elite team.

"One of her passions was playing defense and blocking," Grunder said. "I think what she didn't realize — and what she brought to our team — was a big offensive threat as well. That's been huge for us in addition to her defense and the energy she brings."

But to Puffer, the biggest difference come not with physical growth, but with an improvement approach to the mental side of sports.

"The Wilton volleyball coaches are outstanding at challenging your mind everyday," said the soon-to-be senior. "This has made me all around a better leader and teammate as well. "

Puffer and the Beavers carry some big expectations into the season as fellow all-state classmates Ella Caffery and Kelsey Drake both return for Wilton along with Puffer and several others from the state-qualifying teams of the past.

Now that Puffer has made her college choice, all focus shifts back to Wilton, where the Beavers will look to take another step toward a state title after the program won its first match at state last season for the first time since 2004 in defeating Van Meter in straight sets in the 2A quarterfinals.