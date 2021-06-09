Windham steps down from MHS boys basketball post

When John Windham took over the Muscatine boys basketball program, he saw it as his job to get things back in order.

Now, feeling like the program is once again lined up for success, Windham decided to step down as Muskies' head coach and concentrate on the health of himself and loved ones.

"At the end of the (basketball season), I knew I had knee replacement surgery coming up," he said. "I'm having that done in two weeks and knew that was going to take all summer to get back into full shape. That was one of the things that played on my mind that I shared with the basketball staff, (school staff), and some varsity players.

"The other thing is, my youngest daughter has been battling cancer, and she has her surgery next week, so I felt like I needed to be closer to (her)."

That will take Windham to the Kansas City area, where he plans to continue a teaching career.

"I'll always have fond memories of Muscatine," he said. "I'll always have the good friends I've developed over the three years there."

In Windham's first season, the Muskies sought to rebuild after losing most of the roster after the Joe Wieskamp-led Muskies reached the Class 4A state tournament the prior season.