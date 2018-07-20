FORT DODGE – The Class 2A state championship wasn’t all the Louisa-Muscatine softball team had to celebrate Thursday night at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Without a graduating senior on a roster overflowing with talent, Louisa-Muscatine is built for sustainable success.
A big reason why the Falcons were so difficult to beat at the state tournament was their ability to mesh so well together on the field and play selflessly with the understanding that “no one carries the team, and at some point, the team will carry everyone.”
Louisa-Muscatine’s perfect state tournament run certainly included remarkable individual performances – Isabelle True's 16-strikeout performance, as well as Hailey Sanders’ two-hitter against Central Springs and walk-off RBI single against Iowa City Regina. There was also Mallory Hohenadel’s crucial two-out RBI hit in the semifinals and Kylee Sanders’ game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning of the championship.
Clutch single from Kylee Sanders to tie it up at 3 in the bottom of the 7th.
But sometimes the plays that set the stage for those memorable moments can get lost in the shuffle.
Not with the Falcons.
Hailey Sanders displayed just as much excitement talking about the web gem her sister, Kylee Sanders, made against Central Springs as she did talking about her own impressive performance from the circle.
“(Kylee’s) just an amazing defensive player, and I knew that if anyone would have got that, it was definitely going to be her,” Hailey Sanders said about a blooper Central Springs’ Kaylea Fessler hit in the third inning of Wednesday’s semifinal. “I was like oh, no, one of those little hits, doinkers in the infield, but I had all the confidence in the world that she was going to get that.”
Heck of a diving catch by L-M's Kylee Sanders at short.
L-M coach Bryan Butler lauded Hohenadel’s clutch RBI base hit against Central Springs but was quick to point out that without Brynn Jeambey moving Maddie Mashek, who had four of the team’s 11 hits through the first two games, over to second base, that run may have never scored.
Mallory Hohenadel with the RBI single for Louisa-Muscatine.
Jeambey, who dealt with some unfounded criticism about her hitting, brushed it off and provided a much-needed offensive spark for the Falcons in the bottom of the seventh inning against Regina on Thursday.
With her team trailing by one run, the eighth-grader, who entered the contest with a .330 batting average and 25 RBIs, crushed a ball into the right-centerfield gap for a leadoff double.
“(Jeambey) was feeling pretty bad about herself because she was struggling at the plate,” Butler said. “And somebody, not on our team, but somebody said something to her about not hitting the ball. So I talked to her about (Wednesday) against Central Springs, her ground ball moved the runner from first to second, got Maddie Mashek into scoring position and then Mallory Hohenadel did the little slug bunt and scored Maddie.
“I told (Jeambey) that was a productive out. Moving a kid from first to second is huge, and you did that. You did your job. That was a productive out, so don’t feel bad about it. She’s a great hitter. Eventually, great hitters pull through, and she did in the biggest moment ever.”
Fellow eighth-grader McKenna Hohenadel scored the first run of the state title game, sending a double down the third-base line, then moving to third on a sac fly and using some smart base running to advance home after the ball got past the third baseman.
“It’s like they have ice water in their veins,” Butler said about the young players on the team. “It’s just amazing.”
Advancing to Fort Dodge is no longer a dream for Louisa-Muscatine. It’s now an expectation.
“We’ve gone so far and even when we lost one of our brightest players, we still come back,” Kylee Sanders said, referring to former teammate Randyn Carter. “And having her here (as a statistician), she’s wonderful. It would be so different without her.”
Louisa-Muscatine may not be able to match the storybook ending of this year’s championship, but it doesn’t need to be matched.
After all, sequels rarely outperform the original.
The 2018 season will share its own special place in Louisa-Muscatine softball history.
“You couldn’t write a story to match this,” Butler said.
The second-year coach, and third L-M coach in the past five years said he plans to stay at Louisa-Muscatine for a long time and hopes to use the state title as a recruiting tool to encourage more kids to go out for the team.
“Hopefully we sparked some interest in our area,” Butler said. “Sometimes we have trouble getting numbers of kids to come out for the softball program. I hope they come out and realize that we have high expectations and we expect to come to Fort Dodge every year.
“And if they would like to be a part of it, come on out for softball, have a lot of fun, learn a bunch of stuff and then we’ll get here to Fort Dodge.”
Class 2A All-Tournament Team
Selected by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association
Maddie Mashek, Louisa-Muscatine
Jess Hunter, Iowa City Regina
Cameryn Caskey, Earlham
Kylan Straight, Logan Magnolia
Kaylee Parks, Central Springs
Emma Veenstra, Des Moines Christian
Maren Judisch, Des Moines Christian
Hailey Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine
Lauren Marth, Iowa City Regina
Katie Bracken, Iowa City Regina
Isabelle True, Louisa-Muscatine (captain)