After dominant start, Wilton faces tough competition after break

WILTON — While tough tests lay right around the corner, the Wilton High School wrestling team has gotten off to a dominating start to the 2022-23 season.

“We had some success on the mat in December,” Wilton head coach Gabriel Boorn said. “But we’ll have some good competition coming up where we’ll be able to gauge ourselves a little bit more. As individuals right now, we’re fine-tuning our conditioning and techniques.”

The Beavers’ campaign starts on Jan. 3 with a triangular at 2A fifth-ranked Mount Vernon that includes 1A ninth-ranked Lisbon. Wilton's upcomimg tournament schedule included Highland's Gary Curtis Invitational, where the field will include Alburnett, which has seven ranked wrestlers and is ranked third in 1A as a dual team and indivudiaul/tournament squad.

"We're right where we want to be," said junior Brody Brisker, who took fifth at the Class 1A state tournament last season. "But we're about to find out for sure here real soon."

Currently, Wilton has wrestlers state-ranked in 1A in 11 of the 14 weight classes and is in a position to make a trip back to the state team duals, where it finished eighth last season. It was the first trip to state duals for the Beavers since 2013-14.

Boorn has tried to find opportunities for everyone this season. However, the restrictions of the weight classes have left Wilton with an overflow of deserving wrestlers at certain weights.

On occasion this season, a half-dozen Wilton junior varsity wrestlers have found varsity tournaments to wrestle in while the Beavers’ main squad is elsewhere.

While the top-ranked individual and tournament team by IAwrestle.com racked up 290.5 points to win the 58th Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello earlier in the month with more points than second and third place combined, six grapplers from the Beavers’ JV team scored 67 points at Monticello’s Dan Guilford Invitational.

Up to 145, Wilton boasts fifth-ranked freshman lightweight Mason Shirk (13-1), fourth-ranked sophomore Austin Etzel (13-0) at 113, fifth-ranked freshman 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker (14-0), fourth-ranked junior 126-pounder Brody Brisker (14-1), third-ranked sophomore 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry (14-0), who placed eighth at state last winter and eighth-ranked 138-pound senior Trae Hagen.

"We really have a great practice room," said Hagen. "We feel everyone has at least three partners they can match up within the room. You can wrestle guys heavier than you or lighter than you and work on different skill sets. Everyone's got their own techniques.

"And another thing that makes this team great is that we have a couple of sets of brothers, my cousin on the team. It's a real family. We feel like we're always wrestling for the team. We've always had fun, but this year more than any other, it's been more serious because we know what the potential is."

The Beavers’ highest-ranked wrestler is 182-pound senior Kaden Shirk 182. Shirk (13-1) checks in at No. 2 in 1A.

"Everyone wrestles differently," said Shirk, who went 39-6 and was a state qualifier as a junior. "So it's helpful to have so many people to go against at practice."

"As leaders on the team, we like to push people and get in their heads a little," Brody Brisker added. "There's little competitions within the team that make everyone better."

At 170, freshman Gatlin Rogers (8-1) has worked his way up to No. 6, while Wilton also has 160-pound sophomore Owen Milder (15-0) and senior heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann (13-1) ranked inside the top 10 and junior Garrett Burkle (4-0) ranked 11th at 170.

In duals, Wilton is 13-0, with its closest match coming in a 62-18 River Valley Conference win at home over Cascade. Ranked as IAwrestle.com’s fourth-best dual team in 1A, the Beavers have scored 1,009 points in their undefeated run through its dual season and allowed just 51.

“We want everyone to be able to go 8 ½ minutes if necessary (and matches go into overtime),” said the Wilton head coach. “We had some good tests throughout the way and some of our boys have been able to establish themselves and get themselves into the rankings, which is great. But it’s not so much about the recognition we get along the way. It’s about where we finish.”

In the 13 duals, Wilton has shut the opponent out six times.

The remaining three unranked wrestlers in the Beavers’ lineup (145-pound freshman Hayden Hill, 220-pound senior Aidan Hewitt and 195-pound freshman Kane Willey) have a combined record of 33-12.

“In my nine years of running the program, we’ve been in some lopsided duals, but I don’t know that we’ve ever had as many as we’ve had to start this season,” Boorn said. “It’s not that we haven’t squared off against some good kids and good teams. It’s just that our boys have been prepped and ready to go and they’ve never backed down.

“We’re not questioning ourselves on the mat. We’re just opening up to what we’re capable of doing,” Boorn said. “When you’re confident and comfortable to let it fly and get after it on the mat, it helps no matter who you’re facing off with.”