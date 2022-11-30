Area wrestling capsules for the 2022-23 season

Columbus Wildcats

Top returning: Ty Scorpil, jr.; Russell Coil, jr.; Kai Malone, jr.

Outlook: Ty Scorpil finished last season with a 41-9 record, but was denied a chance to make it out of sectionals as a sophomore. His brother, Lane, now wrestling for Iowa Wesleyan, represents the biggest hole to fill after the elder Scorpil went 45-2 last winter and finished fourth in Class 2A. Heavyweight Russell Coil (junior) and 220-pounder Kai Malone (senior) both finished the 2021-22 season with 27-10 records and both finished with third-place finishes at the Wildcats’ district meet.

Girls: Of the 10 girls on the Columbus roster, the Wildcats have just one senior and six freshman.

Durant Wildcats

Top returning: Kadyn Kraklio, so.; Wyatt Cole, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated their top wrestler from last season, if not the last few seasons, in Ethan Gast, who went 39-6 en route to qualifying for state in Class 1A at 126. Kraklio showed promise in going 21-13 to anchor an encouraging youth movement for Durant, though that came with growing pains for many others in 2021-22. Kraklio ended the season with a fourth-place effort at 1A District 1. Wyatt Cole went 19-17 as a freshman at 138 and took fourth at the Wildcats’ sectional meet.

Girls: The Wildcats have three out in senior Carlie Jo Fusco, junior Lainey Shelangoski and sophomore Mia Berry. Fusco and Shelangoski return after moderate success on the mat last season.

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Top returning: Spencer Kessel, sr.; Kendal Pugh, sr.

Outlook: Kessel finished 28-11 as a junior and Pugh was 33-10, but both were stopped short of qualifying for state. While Kessel was limited last season early on due to an injury suffered during football season, it is Pugh this year working back from injury. Both took third at the Class 1A District 7 meet a season ago. Junior Skyler Beck returns after going 23-19 at 126.

Girls: Though it's a group of unknowns, at least on the mat, L-M boasts a girls roster of 14 wrestlers this season, nearly as many as the boys side.

Wapello Indians/Arrows

Top returning: Zach Harbison, jr.; Garret Dickey sr.; Dawson Tipps, sr.; Caleb Ealey, sr.; Tatum Wolford, jr.

Outlook: The Indians bring most of their lineup back from last season and hope to get at least one wrestler to state, which would be Wapello’s first since Daniel Meeker finished fourth in Class 1A in 2019-20. Despite not making it to state, the top returning quartet for Wapello all had over 20 wins. Ealey was 29-13 at 195 while lightweight Tipps went 27-8 and 126-pounder Dickey was 24-18. But the best record among that group came from the youngest one in Harbison, who went 35-14 and a third-place finish at the Class 1A District 7 meet.

Girls: Wolford was runner-up at last season's IWCOA state meet at 145 and looks for more success in 2022-23 as a junior. Senior Madi Lundvall and junior Claire Anderson have also found some success on the mat early on this season.

West Liberty Comets

Top returning: Drake Collins, sr.; Colin Cassady, sr.; Joshua Zeman, sr.

Outlook: The Comets qualified five for state in Class 2A last season, but graduated two of them in 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan (37-9) and 182-pounder Felipe Molina (37-14). Collins finished his junior season 45-5 and in fifth place at the Class 2A state meet. Cassady went 44-6 and took third at 106 in 2A. At 170, Collins went 45-5 and finished fifth at state. That group was rounded out by Zeman, who qualified at 145, took eighth and finished with a 36-15 record.

Girls: West Liberty has ample participation on the girls side with a roster well in double figures. Freshman Kiley Collins has been strong early on, as has sophomore Ava Morrison.

Wilton Beavers

Top returning: Kale McQuillen, so.; Brody Brisker, jr.; Jordan Dusenberry, so.; Owen Milder, so.; Kaden Shirk, sr.; Alexander Kaufmann, sr.; Hannah Rogers, jr.

Outlook: Wilton went to team state in Class 1A last season for the first time since 2013-14 on the backs of a lineup that returns almost in its entirety. Even after another offseason, Wilton remains remarkably young, especially in the lower to middle weights. Brisker is 2-for-2 in qualifying for state as a prep, going 51-3 last winter and placing fifth at state. Dusenberry (40-10) closed out the year by taking eighth at state. Milder went 38-9 at 138, but fell short of qualifying for state after taking third at district. Shirk (40-8) was also a state-qualifier and lightweight McQuillen (24-7) was instrumental in the team’s match to state duals.

Girls: After winning a state title at 126 at last season's IWCOA meet, Rogers may be one of the top returning wrestlers on the girls side in Eastern Iowa, if not statewide. She went 25-10 for the season and had 21 victories via pin fall.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman