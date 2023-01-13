Comets score key wins in senior night sweep of RVC triangular

WEST LIBERTY — On many occasions this season, Colin Cassady has to move up for the West Liberty High School wrestsling team to prove he doesn’t back down.

A senior ranked third at 113 pounds in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, Cassady produced a pin at 120 pounds in a bout of state-ranked grapplers on Thursday as the Comets picked up a senior night sweep of a home River Valley Conference triangular.

West Liberty opened with a convincing 63-12 victory over Camanche before ending the night with an exclamation point in the form of a 52-27 defeat of the West Branch Bears.

“I told the kids that it would come down to bonus points and some toss-ups that we were fortunate enough to come away with. (West Branch is) a good team. They’re scrappy and came here ready to go," said West Liberty head coach Ian Alke.

“But I’m really proud of our guys, especially the seniors, for stepping up and making it a memorable senior night.”

In the opening dual, the Bears beat the Camanche 54-30.

The Comets led West Branch by just three team (18-15) before winning six of the final eight bouts.

Cassady (16-4) and 1A sixth-ranked 113-pounder Lincoln Edwards of West Branch both moved up to 120 to square off in their dual.

The Comet controlled the bout and got Edwards (21-3) on his back for a pinfall in the closing seconds of the first period.

“We’ve been putting (Colin) at 120 for the team duals all year, and that’s a lot to ask of somebody that’s a natural 113-pounder,” said Alke. “He’s paid the price for it. He’s gotten caught a couple of times wrestling up at 120 … but he mashed it today."

Senior night was an evening for Cassady to reflect on his and his classmates' growth in the highly successful program.

“We came in as freshmen and weren’t as talented as some, like the Esmoil kids were coming in and guys like that,” he said. “Being a part of this program makes you hungry for success, and we bought into that and worked our butts off."

Cassady was ousted at sectionals as a freshman, denied state in the second-place match at districts as a sophomore and took third place at state in 2A last winter while going 44-6 in the process.

West Liberty is a little light on numbers 2022-23, but has a number of quality lightweights, making Cassady's move up a team-first decision.

It allowed West Liberty to pick up forfeit wins for freshman Gavin Ryan (7-9) and Ryan Cassady against West Branch at 106 and 113. In the dual against Camanche, sophomore Ryan Cassady (21-12) moved up to 120 for a 2-0 decision over Rylan Toppert.

"Our underclassmen really stepped up for us and got some big wins," Colin Cassady said.

The gym erupted when the Comets’ 160-pound sophomore Tytan Griffith beat the Bears’ Adam Gomez by pinfall at the 3:26 mark in his only match of the night.

Griffith (14-13) trailed 3-1 at the end of the second but flipped the script on Gomez with a takedown to tie it before ending it seconds later.

“Tytan coming up big there for us was something special,” said senior Joshua Zeman.

Against Camche, Griffith gave way to senior Preston Daufeldt at 152. Daufeldt (5-8) and junior Andre Puentes (2-1) each put their Camanche counterparts on their backs at 152 and 160, as did 132-pound junior Alexis Michel (10-7).

“It was great that every senior had a win,” Alke said. “It was a really fun night with a good atmosphere.”

Class 2A third-ranked 170-pound senior Drake Collins (23-2), a two-time state-qualifier and fifth-place finisher last season, took care of business with two pins, needing only 1 minute and 52 seconds of total mat time to move to 128-29 for his career.

Zeman (22-9) won two matches via pin, too, but needed much more time to do so as the 11th-ranked Comet 145-pounder scored two second-period pins.

He ended his freshman year at the junior varsity RVC tournament but capped off his junior season with an eighth-place finish at his first state tournament.

“Last year, (a 42-31 win) against Wilton gave us something to remember. I think this was kind of the same deal. It seems like whenever we have these meets at home, something special happens,” said Zeman, who will wrestle at St. Ambrose next season.

“(Sophomore Ryker) Dengler came up big at 138 and real big at 160 with Tytan’s pin.”

Dengler (16-11) had a pin and a 12-2 major decision over West Branch’s Auron Marsh.

The Comets' Joe Akers (14-13) scored a 43-second pin of Camanche’s Dylan Schroth and and 182-pound freshman Timothy Baker (2-2) pinned the Storm’s Ben Gravert in 3:23.

“Most of (the seniors) have been wrestling together since like second grade,” Zeman said. “It’s our last year, last ride and all of us are doing pretty well this year. It’s going to be fun where this takes us.”