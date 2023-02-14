DURANT — Nolan DeLong will step on the scale Wednesday morning and weigh in to participate at the Iowa state wrestling tournament in Des Moines.

Nobody in the Class 1A field of 336 competitors has wrestled fewer matches than DeLong this season or during their career.

For most teenagers, getting to the state tournament is a childhood dream filled with years of preparation and mat time at weekend tournaments. For DeLong, with the exception of some wrestling in second grade, the Durant High School senior never spent time on a mat until this past November.

DeLong can vividly remember walking into a steamy wrestling room for his first workout.

“When coach mentioned the drill, everyone knew what to do and I was clueless,” he admitted. “I had no knowledge of the sport and it felt really awkward at first.”

Everybody in DeLong’s immediate family is accustomed to shooting, dribbling and passing an orange ball in the winter, not wearing a singlet and executing double-leg takedowns and cradles. His late grandfather, Gary, was a longtime basketball coach at Durant. His father, Ross, is the head girls’ basketball coach.

But with a football career looming at the University of Iowa, DeLong was adamant about putting himself in uncomfortable situations to prepare for the next phase of his life.

Few things, if any, are more daunting than walking out on a mat in front of a packed gymnasium and having no teammates to bail you out if things go awry. That becomes magnified when you are a complete novice in the sport.

DeLong has proven to be a very quick study.

Despite wrestling only a handful of matches during the regular season, DeLong went to the district tournament last Saturday in Wilton and won four bouts to place second at his weight class and secure his spot in the state field at Wells Fargo Arena.

“He just wrestles hard and wrestles in every position,” Durant coach Casey Strub said. “He’s a competitor and an athlete, a lot of that you can’t teach.”

This winter has been a balancing act for DeLong.

After attending class, he is in the wrestling room for an hour to 90 minutes each day before shuttling off to basketball practice or a game. Frequently, it is 8:30 or 9 p.m. before he gets home. That’s enough time for dinner, to quickly catch up on the day's events with family and some homework.

Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves had success pulling off the rare winter sports double the past two years at Southeast Valley. DeLong's teammate, freshman Aiden Alderman, is doing both this winter.

“It is a juggling match, but it all comes down to how much you want it,” said DeLong, who carries a 3.9 grade-point average. “This is something that means a lot to me, athletics and schooling. They are my passions. When you have a passion for something, it is not hard to do.”

DeLong has starred in four sports during his time at Durant. He is ninth on Iowa’s all-time rushing list for 11-player football with 6,306 yards. He was the River Valley Conference South Division’s third-leading scorer in basketball this season at 20 points per game. He has anchored relays to medals at the state track & field meet. He has been an all-district performer in baseball.

Add wrestling to the collection.

Even for all his athletic exploits, DeLong never envisioned wrestling at the state tournament. That is usually reserved for individuals with a wealth of experience, not someone with less than 10 high school bouts.

“I wanted to make sure I was (wrestling) for the right reasons and none of them involved going to state,” DeLong said. “I wanted to do this because I figured it would be a good time and definitely would challenge me.

“I didn’t think state was possible.”

The story gets better.

About a day before the district tournament, Strub told DeLong he was bumping up and wrestling heavyweight.

Strub said that decision was made to capitalize on DeLong’s strength and speed. DeLong said it also allowed his teammate and good friend Max Thome an opportunity to compete in the 220-pound division at districts.

“It was a complete surprise to me,” DeLong said. “The day coach told me, I worked 35 minutes after practice just on technique.

“I had to learn a whole bunch of new technique on how to wrestle these big boys.”

When the 6-foot-1 DeLong weighed in at the district tournament, he was 197 pounds — 75 to 80 pounds less than several of his competitors. He’s dropped almost 15 pounds since the end of football season from juggling workouts and competitions in two sports.

DeLong wrestled five matches Saturday. He won his quarterfinal by fall over Northeast’s William Schemers before losing to fifth-ranked Alex Kaufmann of Wilton by pin in the semifinals.

In the consolation bracket, DeLong pinned Cascade’s Bayne Manternach, who won 21 matches this season, and outlasted Bellevue’s Ryder Michels — a 36-match winner this year — in the third-place match, 7-4.

With Kaufmann’s finals win, DeLong earned a wrestle back for second place against West Branch’s sixth-ranked Quintyn Rocha (27-8). Deadlocked at two after regulation, DeLong scored a takedown on a go-behind in sudden victory for the 4-2 win.

“If I could hand fight and get him at least a little tired in the third period, I had a good chance of winning because my endurance was better,” said DeLong, who sustained a nice little shiner below his right eye in the match.

"I'm nowhere close to mastering the sport. I'm still raw, but over one season I'm doing things most people probably wouldn't be able to do. I'm so grateful to all the coaches for their help in this."

There was no big celebration afterward. He headed back to Durant, showered and immediately went to watch his sister, Isabelle, and the girls’ basketball team throttle Pekin in a regional game. He capped the night with a dinner at the I-80 Truckstop with some of his siblings.

“I’m still in the shock phase (of qualifying),” DeLong said. “My buddies are going crazy, but I’m not feeling anything too special about it. I see this as almost normal. I’ve got a strong drive and will to win.”

Strub said DeLong's relentless work ethic has rubbed off on some of his wrestlers in a positive way this winter.

DeLong's 7-year-old brother, Jack, has started to gain an interest in wrestling.

"I kind of went against the grain for what our family has always done, but maybe I started something new for my little siblings," he said.

DeLong spent about an hour in the wrestling room Monday honing technique and then hopped on a bus for a district basketball game in West Branch.

Durant’s season came to a halt, but DeLong scored a team-high 24 points and finished his career with 1,194 points.

His focus will be on wrestling for the remainder of the week.

“Nobody is expecting me to do much, so I have nothing to lose and these guys have everything to lose,” DeLong said. “Those guys are the ones who have wrestled a lot of matches and the pressure is on them, not me.”