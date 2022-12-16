Encouraging signs for Columbus/WMU and Wapello at SEISC quad

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union and Wapello High School wrestling teams gave spirited runs at upset bids against Burlington Notre Dame, neither could top the Nikes. There were plenty of positives for the Wildcats and Indians, though.

Columbus/WMU led Notre Dame until the last match, but Notre Dame’s 145-pounder Blake Nelson scored a pinfall to take the final, 40-36. Wapello was within striking distance until the final few matches but fell 48-36.

“I thought our kids wrestled well,” said Columbus/WMU head coach Andy Milder. “They wrestled hard all night, and that’s our goal, to put our best out there for six minutes.

“Notre Dame is a really good team. They were missing one of their best kids, which kind of helped us. We got on a little roll there, but give them credit. They came right back. They came to wrestle those last few matches.

“The kids didn’t take the loss real well. I think I took it better than they did.”

The home Wildcats finished the Southeast Iowa Super Conference quadrangular with a 2-1 mark, taking down Wapello 58-18 and New London 58-18.

Wapello went 1-2 in defeating New London, 42-29, at Columbus Community High School on Thursday evening.

Notre Dame, ranked as the No. 2 dual team in Class 2A by IAwrestle.com, went unbeaten on the night, while New London finished 0-3. The Nikes won the dual between the sides, 48-23.

While all four teams were short-handed in some fashion, there was plenty to be encouraged by for both Columbus/WMU and Wapello.

Ranked ninth in Class 2A, Columbus/WMU heavyweight Russell Coil moved to 14-1 on the season by pinning Wapello’s Austin Meeker in under five minutes and scoring two forfeit wins.

“I think we did well in the first two duals,” said the junior 285-pounder. “We did pretty well (against Notre Dame), but we just needed to find a little more. Having everybody healthy would help, but some matches, we needed to be closer that weren’t.

“I’m hoping to place at Fort Madison (this weekend). Otherwise, my goals for the season are totally team-first, at least until we get to the postseason. We don’t like losing, but we have to grow from it.”

Coil even sees the wrestling season as a means to extend Columbus Community and Winfield-Mount Union's success separately this past football season, as several grapplers played on the gridiron for the two playoff-qualifying teams.

“That’s a big thing, too,” he said. “We both had really good football seasons, and we just want to keep that going and turn that into really good wrestling seasons.”

The Wildcats’ 10th-ranked 220-pounder Kai Malone scored a pin over Notre Dame’s Youssef Rezekallah in 1:15 and did the same to Wapello’s Kainoa Seumanutafa in 3:41. Malone fell to New London’s sixth-ranked Trent Wilkerson by 12-6 decision, though the senior maintains a 13-2 record on the season.

“There’s a lot of competition in the room,” Coil said. “We wrestle hard. That’s always been our thing. We’re out to prove something.”

At 160, Columbus/WMU junior Cole Storm (11-4) went 3-0 on the night with a forfeit, 7-5 decision on New London’s Michael Raines and pin of Notre Dame’s Emry Watson in 1:34.

“Everyone pushed each other in our room,” Milder said. “We talked about it last week at practice. It almost got to the point where we were going to get boxing gloves out because it got pretty physical.

“But that’s what you want to see. You want that fight because it’s hard to re-create what they see during live competition like they did tonight. It comes down to preparation and mental mindset.”

Ethan Palmer (10-5), the Wildcats’ 182-pounder, likewise went 3-0 with two forfeits and a 15-3 decision over Wapello’s Carter Ball (8-9).

And with two wins against one loss on the night, the Wildcats' 126-pound junior Ty Scorpil moved to 13-2 on the season.

The Indians’ 138-pounder Zach Harbison (16-4) pinned Notre Dame’s Cole Mincer in under two minutes in his only contested match, while teammate Matthew Helscher (9-11) went 2-1 with two pins and a loss to the Nike's Blake Wilson.

“I was happy to fill as many weight classes as we did tonight with having some kids out for various reasons,” Wapello head coach Stephen Kruse said. “I’ll be happy when everyone is back.”

At 113, Wapello junior Codder Malcom (11-5) took a pair of forfeits and beat Columbus/WMU’s Jacob Nelson (11-3) by a 6-2 decision.

“Codder had a really good match against Nelson. He stayed in good position throughout the match,” Kruse said. “And Matthew Helscher had good matches, even though he had a tough one against Wilson where he led 4-1 until he lost his balance at the end at wound up getting pinned. It’s a tough night against good teams.

“Columbus has a really good team. I thought all of our boys wrestled as well as they could have. I would have liked a better outcome against Columbus, but they’re a really stout team right now.”

Senior Garet Dickey (15-4) went 2-1 on the night for Wapello at 132 with a forfeit win and a 9-2 decision over Columbus/WMU freshman Bowen Thompson (7-8).

Wapello’s 220-pound sophomore Carter Ball (8-9) also went for two wins with pins over New London’s Hamilton (0:51) and Notre Dame’s Rezekallah (1:40).

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Wildcats, who travel to Fort Madison on Friday for a two-day tournament. The Indians will be at the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday.

“Our goal is to get better every day,” Milder said. “Get better the next day. We wrestle again at 5 p.m. (Friday) and will get the kids in a hotel room and get them ready to go again on Saturday.

“The kids will be ready for it.”