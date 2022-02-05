Four winners pace Wilton district qualifiers; Gast wins for Durant

WILTON — While the Wilton High School wrestling team will have plenty of representation at the Class 1A district meet next Saturday after advancing nine, Durant's Ethan Gast is happy he isn't going to districts alone.

With the nine qualifiers for next week's District 1 tournament in Cascade, the Beavers accumulated for 218 team points, which was second among the eight-team field.

Alburnett's score of 227 was tops and West Branch's 113 rounded out the top three during the 1A Section 2 tournament at Wilton High School on Saturday.

Durant placed sixth with 84.

More importantly for Durant, though, is that it will send a pair of wrestlers to the mat next week.

Gast, a senior ranked ninth at 126 by IAwrestle.com, went the distance in his two contested matches as he seeks a second trip to the state tournament.

He beat Alburnett's Blaine McGraw with a 4-3 decision in the 126-pound title match.

"I was just trying to do what I was told (during the match in the finals)," Gast said. "That was to stay in good position and don't let anything slip, just keep fighting.

"I didn't so well at state last year (losing the first two matches), so I've kept that in the back of my mind this year and worked hard to get back there and do better."

Gast (37-3) took a 2-0 lead on McGraw within the first 30 seconds of the match with a reversal, a score that stood into the third period.

The two exchanged 2-point scores over the final minute, leaving Gast with the victory.

Durant's Kadyn Kraklio (23-11) also got through. The freshman 152-pounder lost in the finals to Alburnett's Gunnar Keeney (41-8), but avoided a wrestleback after beating North Cedar's Sabian Mesinas with a 10-1 major decision in the semis.

"I think it's great for (Kadyn) since he's just a freshman," said Gast. "Keeping more people in the room for as long as possible will hopefully motivate some people and show what this program can do and maybe get some more people out in the future."

Among Wilton's wrestlers who got through, four took first place.

"It's hard to be unsatisfied with nine district qualifiers," Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. "But we feel like a couple other guys might have had a chance. When you bring 13 boys, you expect 13 to advance, so that still hurts a little bit. I think that was a possibility, but we had a couple matches that we came a little short in and made some mistakes that cost us. This is the time of year we can't have those."

The Beavers started off the championship round with two titles with 106-pounder Kale McQuillen and fifth-ranked Brody Brisker at 113.

McQuillen moved to 22-5 on the season by notching a 9-2 decision on Alburnett Rowdy Neighbor in an all-freshman final.

"I think my work has paid off," said the freshman lightweight. "I felt like nobody expected me to go out there and win that match against Neighbor."

Brisker (43-1), who took fourth at state as a freshman, moved a step closer to his goal of moving up the podium at the season finale.

"Really, last year I kind of showed up (at state) and was glad to be there," he said. "But this season I really want to make a statement."

The sophomore pinned Durant's Gus Thoma and West Branch's Lincoln Edwards in under three minutes each.

Wilton's 170-pounder Kaden Shirk and heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann also pinned their way to first place.

Shirk (37-6) defeated Alburnett's Hayden Baker and Midland's Caden Ballou.

Kaufmann (31-9) spent just over a minute on the mat en route to the heavyweight title. He had just one contested match, that coming against Dawson Welch of North Cedar in the final round.

"We can't dwell on anything we did, good or bad," said Boorn. "We just need to continue to fine-tune and make sure prepare for the next one. We're not changing what we're doing."

At 120, the Beavers' seventh-ranked freshman Jordan Dusenberry (37-7) but will advance with a runner-up effort. So will freshman Owen Milder (38-8) at 138, sophomore Garrett Burkle (29-10) at 145, senior Gavin Schnepper (27-18) at 182 and junior Aiden Hewitt (20-17) at 195.

Hewitt needed a wrestleback to advance.

After being pinned within the first minute in the final match by Cayden Miller (43-0) of Midland, Hewitt turned around and did the same to Nash Hamilton of Alburnett.

The Beavers also have a team competition ahead as Wilton will host 1A regional team duals on Tuesday.

"We want to go win state duals as a team, that's the goal," Brisker said. "I want to win state as an individual, too, so we're just going to keep working hard together. I think we can keep getting a lot through."

