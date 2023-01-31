Hagen's 100th win helps Wilton return to state duals

WILTON — Wilton High School 138-pound wrestler Trae Hagen was just excited to get his team six points in Tuesday’s Class 1A regional team dual final against Interstate 35.

Then, his teammates told him to look at the home crowd.

Wilton’s side was filled with signs that said “100”, recognizing the senior’s 100th career win following his pin.

“It was a good sight to see,” Hagen said. “I didn’t think I was at 100. I didn’t think I was close, but it was a good feeling to get.”

The good feelings kept coming as the second-ranked Beavers beat I-35, 56-24, to advance to Saturday’s state duals for the second year in a row. No. 14 I-35 beat 18th-ranked Belle Plaine, 51-20, to open the evening.

Hagen’s pin was one of eight for Wilton in the win.

“It’s a good accomplishment to get 100 wins, but that’s not really what I’m after. That’s really not what the team is after,” Hagen said. “We want more than that.”

The Beavers hope to improve upon their eight-place finish from last year.

Wilton punched its ticket to state duals in dominant fashion and still hopes to get a few more guys healthy before heading to Coralville on Saturday.

“We had a great team, but this year, I think we’re a lot stronger,” Hagen said. “Every one knows we’re a better team than we were last year and we’re all ready to show everyone else that we’re a better team.”

The Beavers rattled off five pins and a technical fall by Jordan Dusenberry after I-35 won the opening match at 285 when Evan Foreman pinned Alex Kaufmann.

Also grabbing pins on Tuesday were Mason Shirk (106 pounds), Owen Adlfinger (113), Gabe Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Gatlin Rogers (170), Kaden Shirk (182) and Kane Willey (195).

Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said the win was a total team effort.

“The excitement in the room and knowing what we had in front of us and opportunity we have now on Saturday, it means a lot to me as the coach and for them,” Boorn said. “The boys that are in there battling every day to get to do it as a team and experience it together. We’ve got goals and we’re going to keep chasing them.”

A team of multi-sport athletes, the Beavers also have solid depth for a Class 1A school.

“They’re dedicated to their goals, to themselves, and to their team,” Boorn said. “They want to battle together, they want to win together and that’s what we talked about coming into tonight.

“Nobody is perfect as an individual. We’ve got losses up and down the lineup. But as a team, they’re perfect. They battle together, they stick together, they step up when we need them to and I’m so dang proud. That’s for sure.”

“It’s a great team to be a part of,” Hagen said. “If you’re on it, you only get better.”

Boorn said it’s a great accomplishment for Hagen to get his 100th win.

“He battled quite a few injuries the past couple of years, and now we’re able to just cut loose and go,” Boorn said. “He’s making the most of his senior year. … I’m incredibly proud of him and he definitely put a little exclamation point at the end of the day.”

Hagen hopes it isn’t the last statement the Beavers make this season as they set their sights on the top spot in the state.

“When we break it down at the end of practice, that’s what we say,” Hagen said. “We want that state title.”