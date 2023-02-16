DES MOINES — There were two periods of rest and recovery for West Liberty High School's Colin Cassady this season.

Before Christmas break, he sprained his medial collateral ligament (MCL) while training with his brother. Then in the finals at the Ed Hadenfelt Invitational in Solon, it was re-aggravated.

Cassady didn't step onto the mat until the Class 2A district tournament last week.

"It is not too big of an injury, but it is always nagging me," the Comets' 113-pounder said. "Once this brace came in, I wasn't too concerned."

Cassady is back on the mat and back in the semifinals for the second straight state tournament.

He jumped out to a sizable lead and then stayed in position to record a 12-5 victory over Monticello's Jonah Luensman in the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.

"My second tournament back in a month is the state tournament, it doesn't get harder than that," Cassady said.

At 24 matches wrestled on the season, it is the smallest among the final four. Cassady will face Atlantic's Aiden Smith in the Friday afternoon semifinals, a rematch of last winter's consolation semis that Cassady won 6-3.

This year, the journey comes with more appreciation.

"It has taken a toll on me mentally," Cassady said. "I don't plan on wrestling next year in college, so this is it for me."

After not getting out of sectionals as a freshman and then districts two years ago, Cassady blew the doors open last winter and stormed to the semis. He lost to Union's Jace Hedeman by decision.

Those two have wrestled four times over the last two seasons, all wins by Hedeman. If they both win Friday, they'll meet for the state title.

"I've wanted to win this thing since I knew what high school wrestling was," Cassady said.

The Comets lone semifinalist, he avoided a second round upset after seeing his 5-1 lead dip and barely hanging on. Cassady called it "not a great match." He didn't waste time scoring, taking Luensman feet to back for a 4-0 lead.

It only grew from there. The one thing Cassady is still trying to get back is his gas tank.

"Tried to wrestle my butt off all three periods," Cassady said.

Columbus' heavyweight Russel Coil continued his magical run as the 18th seed to the semifinals with a 9-2 triumph. It will be a matchup of double-digit seeds as Coil faces Dike-New Hartford's Will Textor.

Still, Coil won't publicly say he was under-seeded.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Coil stated.

West Liberty's Josh Zeman (152) advanced to the bloodround through the back side.