CORALVILLE — Too talented, too tough and too much winning.

Class 1A top-ranked Don Bosco has been the gold standard of the Iowa High School Athletic Association's state dual tournament, winning 12 overall titles including back-to-back crowns the last two winters.

And it was a buzzsaw in second-ranked Wilton's hopes and dreams on Saturday night.

The Dons muscled their way to eight wins in the opening nine weights and that was enough to stave off the Beavers 36-25 in the state dual championship bout inside Xtream Arena and win their third straight dual title and 13th overall.

"We've had one heckuva season," Wilton coach Gabe Boorn said. "We knew it was going to be tough. These guys created that opportunity and, man, I'm awfully proud."

It caps the Beavers' dual season at 27-1 with the runner-up finish. They went nine years without a trip to state duals and were attempting to win their first title in 30 years.

They won their quarterfinal convincingly over Logan-Magnolia 70-12 then squeaked by Alburnett 36-33 in the semifinals. Wilton ran out of juice in the finals.

"I didn't think this would ever be happening," senior 182-pounder Kaden Shirk said. "More and more people got better."

Where the dual started, combined with some unfavorable matchups, Wilton was immediately behind the eight-ball.

In a toss-up, top-10 contest at the opening weight of 138, Don Bosco's Ryan McMahon scored a match-sealing takedown in the third period to clip Trae Hagen 7-5. There were three reversals in the third period alone.

"Hopefully, it is a little fuel two weeks from now moving forward as a team," Boorn said.

From there, the Dons were in bonus point mode. Three straight pins from 145-160 ballooned their lead to 21-0. The Beavers got on the board when Shirk recorded a 12-1 major decision, then Don Bosco won at 195, 220 and 285.

In Boorn's eyes, 138, 170, 195 and 285 were must-wins. Wilton won the final five weights to close the dual.

"You can start doing the math and we're right in there with them," he said.

Against Logan-Magnolia, Wilton racked up 11 pins in winning 12 of 14 weights. Then versus Alburnett, it rallied from down 21-9 with four straight pins from Shirk, Kane Willey (195), Aiden Hewitt (220) and Alexander Kaufmann (285).

"That was probably the highlight of the year (in) duals for us," said Shirk, who notched his 150th career win against Lo-Ma. "So much energy from that."

The Pirates made it interesting with three straight wins to close the dual, but the Beavers hung on. They now turn their attention to hosting a 1A district on Saturday.

And the expectations are high.

"Knowing what we have, yeah I think we do," Shirk said of qualifying the whole lineup to the traditional state tourney in two weeks.