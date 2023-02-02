CORALVILLE — When Hannah Rogers wrestled early in the season at 120 pounds, it did not fit like a glove.

A stark contrast from when she won an IWCOA state title at that weight last winter.

“Wrestled really slow and sluggish,” Rogers said of her early-season matches.

She got fitted for a new glove at a new weight class, bumping up to 125.

This one fits, too.

Rogers is on the verge of a state title repeat after blitzing through Thursday’s opening day at the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament with three pins and spending a combined total time of 1 minute, 20 seconds on the mat inside Xtream Arena.

“I think it has given me fuel to my fire; I have loved wrestling this year,” Rogers said. “Definitely a change, I can’t muscle people anymore. I got to rely on my technique and my training. I feel happy and healthy (at 125).”

Her pins went 0:35, 0:21 and 0:24 in front of a sold-out first two sessions that featured a crowd of 5,000 spectators. All of her victories have come against opponents with at least 25 wins.

Now, the competition stiffens for the Wilton High School junior.

The final four at 125 features two returning finalists in Mackenzie Childers (Cedar Rapids Prairie) and Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central). Ridge View’s Tatum Shepard, a 47-match winner and Roger’s opponent on Friday, had a medal draped around her neck last season.

“It is what I’ve been working for,” Rogers said of repeating. “It would be really important to me.”

Rogers did not cut a lot of weight when she wrestled at Fargo over the summer and in her other club wrestling tournaments. Add in the growth spurt and gaining muscle, she was not comfortable down at 120.

She didn’t want to cut in-season.

“Cutting weight is hard and it is more mental than physical,” Rogers said. “I didn’t want to feel that way again.”

The in-match tendencies have changed as well. Before, the Beavers junior would go for technical fall wins and wear down her opponents. She has adjusted to going for pins as quickly as possible.

Twenty-five of her pins have come in the opening period.

“Ever since regionals, it has been `go out, end it, don’t leave room for mistakes,’” Rogers said. “Adrenaline is up, I’m ready to go.”

West Liberty entered with an area-best six qualifiers and will enter the final day with one in the semifinals and one still alive for a medal.

Sixth-seeded Silvia Garcia-Vazquez pulled off a slight stunner at 115, beating third-seeded Caitlin Reiter of Pleasant Valley 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

“At first, I was really negative about it saying ‘Oh. I’m probably going to lose this match,’” Garcia-Vazquez said. “I got myself into the zone, put my headphones on and was thinking ‘I’m going to win this.’

“You’ve come so far.”

It was scoreless after the first two minutes and Garcia-Vazquez, a sophomore, chose down to begin the second after Reiter deferred her choice.

She got out 32-seconds into the frame, then secured a takedown with 16 seconds left to lead 3-0.

“I didn’t know how she was on top, so I took (bottom),” Garcia-Vazquez said.

Reiter pulled off a reversal to close the margin, but with five seconds left, Garcia-Vazquez reversed Reiter and iced the victory and a semifinal date with Sioux City North’s Molly Sek on Friday.

The West Liberty corner erupted afterward.

“I’m so beyond proud,” Silvia’s older sister, Dionni, said. “I’m on the edge, wondering who is going to win. She’s always the one that is winning.”

Even with being seeded in a position to medal, Silvia felt like an underdog coming into the two-day tournament.

Those feelings have subsided.

“I’m going to give it my all,” Silvia said.

Durant’s Lainey Shelangoski got to the quarterfinals behind two second-period pins, including defeating fifth-seeded Keira Hessenius in the second round. The junior’s run on the championship bracket came to a halt in an 11-4 setback in the quarterfinals.

Dionni was one of three area girls to reach the bloodround through the consolation side.

The West Liberty junior lost in the second round, then rebounded with two wins in the second session to advance to Friday. Wilton’s Kaydence Boorn (140) also won two matches, one by a 3-0 verdict and the other by 23-second pin, to get one win away from the podium.

Photos: Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.