DES MOINES — For the first time in eight years, the Wilton High School wrestling team came home from the traditional state tournament with some team hardware.

Don Bosco had too much firepower for the rest of the Class 1A field, but Wilton accumulated 139 points to finish as runner-up. The Dons won their fifth consecutive state championship with 165 points.

Wilton finished 27 points in front of third-place Nashua-Plainfield.

It was the second state runner-up trophy of the winter for Wilton after taking second to Don Bosco at the state duals tournament in Coralville earlier this month.

The Beavers sent 10 qualifiers to Wells Fargo Arena this last week, with eight of them earning medals.

Coach Gabe Boorn, whose staff was recognized before Saturday's finals as the coaching staff of the year in 1A, walked away all smiles.

Wilton loses 46 of those points to graduation, but Boorn admitted it needs to close the gap on the Dons if it wants to get to the top.

"I've had some great kids, pretty solid teams," Boorn said. "By all means, you can hands down look at the 10 qualifiers we had, the eight place-winners. We won every tournament except the two that really matter.

"That tells us we got work to do. We're on the cusp."

Wilton freshman Mason Shirk came up just short of an individual championship. The 106-pounder dropped a 6-2 decision to Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken. Three of Shirk's four losses this season were to Rinken.

Shirk and Rinken exchanged reversals in the second period, but when Rinken reversed Shirk the first time, he got two back points out of it.

"I think this time he wanted it more than me," Shirk said. "I wasn't ready, wasn't in the right state of mind."

Shirk shot continuously all match, but they were far-out and deep double leg attempts. It led to several stalemates throughout the six minutes.

"Missed my posting a little bit too much," Shirk said. "In the second period, I should have let him up right away."

Wilton had a pair of third-place finishers in Jordan Dusenberry (132) and Kaden Shirk (182). Kaden recorded his 100th career pin in the consolation semifinals and then out-worked North Butler-Clarksville's McCade Blocker 7-1 to win the third-place match.

Once the Beavers senior with over 150 career wins walked off the mat, the tears started to flow.

"I was happy at first I won and then halfway to the back of the tunnel, felt sad because that's the last time I'm going to wrestle," Shirk said. "That brings closure to everything I've done for the past 15 years."

Austin Etzel (113) and Brody Brisker (126) placed fourth. Alexander Kaufmann (285), Gabriel Brisker (120) and Trae Hagen (138) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel was the other area wrestler to medal in 1A. Kessel placed fourth at 220.

After falling in the semifinals to the top seed, Kessel (41-6) rebounded Saturday morning with a 6-4 decision over Bellevue's Jack Hiland. In the consolation final, Interstate 35's Evan Foreman beat Kessel 9-2.

In Class 2A, West Liberty's Colin Cassady (113) and Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Russel Coil (285) each placed sixth.

Cassady, fighting a bum knee for most of the season, was pinned in both of his matches Saturday. He closed the year with a 19-8 record.

Coil, who came in as the 18th seed, won his first three bouts of the tournament. He lost in the semifinals by a point to Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor and then dropped consolation matches to Osage's Mac Mueller, 3-2, and Albia's Paul Ballard, 5-2.

Coil, the lone place winner among the team's five qualifiers, was 43-8 for the season.

In Class 3A, Muscatine's Evan Franke earned a spot on the medals stand with a seventh-place finish at 195.

Franke was pinned in the fifth round of consolation late Friday night by Fort Madison's Isaac Thacher. Franke didn't even wrestle a match Saturday as he won by medical forfeit over Carlisle's Jes Krcil.

A 39-match winner for the season, Franke has one more season remaining.