Muscatine Journal's 2022 All-Area Wrestling Team

Colin Cassady

West Liberty, 106

Year: Junior Record: 44-6

Highlights: 3rd at state in Class 2A; district and RVC champ; 2nd at sectional

Stats: 246 team points, 22 pins, 4 tech. falls, 4 major dec., 8 decisions

Brody Brisker

Wilton, 113

Year: Sophomore Record: 48-3

Highlights: 5th at state in Class 1A; district, sectional and RVC champ

Stats: 314.5 team points, 27 pins, 6 tech. falls, 6 major dec., 2 decisions

Lane Scorpil

Columbus/WMU, 120

Year: Senior Record: 45-2

Highlights: 4th at state in Class 2A; district, sectional and SEISC champ

Stats: 267 team points, 31 pins, 4 tech. falls, 3 major dec., 3 decisions

Ethan Gast

Durant, 126

Year: Senior Record: 39-6

Highlights: State-qualifier in Class 1A; sectional and RVC champ; 2nd at district

Stats: 213 team points, 11 pins, 4 tech. falls, 4 major dec., 17 decisions

Lincoln Brookhart

Muscatine, 132

Year: Sophomore Record: 21-19

Highlights: State-qualifier in Class 3A; 2nd at district; 4th at MAC

Stats: 116.5 team points, 15 pins, 1 tech fall., 1 major dec., 3 decisions

Owen Milder

Wilton, 138

Year: Freshman Record: 38-9

Highlights: RVC champ; 2nd at Class 1A sectional; 3rd at district

Stats: 238 team points, 18 pins, 4 tech. falls, 2 major dec., 9 decisions

Joshua Zeman

West Liberty, 145

Year: Junior Record: 36-15

Highlights: 8th at state in Class 2A; sectional champ; 2nd at district and RVC

Stats: 180 team points, 15 pins, 1 tech. fall, 4 major dec., 10 decisions

Kadyn Kraklio

Durant, 152

Year: Freshman Record: 21-13

Highlights: 2nd sectional and RVC; 4th district

Stats: 134 team points, 15 pins, 2 major dec., 2 decisions

Kendal Pugh

Louisa-Muscatine, 160

Year: Junior Record: 33-10

Highlights: Sectional champ; 3rd district and SEISC

Stats: 179 team points, 15 pins, 2 tech. falls, 4 major dec., 9 decisions

Drake Collins

West Liberty, 170

Year: Junior Record: 45-5

Highlights: 5th at state; district, sectional and RVC champ

Stats: 280 team points, 21 pins, 4 tech. falls, 1 major dec., 6 decisions

Felipe Molina

West Liberty, 182

Year: Senior Record: 37-14

Highlights: State-qualifier; RVC champ; 2nd at district and sectional

Stats: 210 team points, 25 pins, 2 major dec., 3 decisions

Jahsiah Galvan

West Liberty, 195

Year: Senior Record: 37-9

Highlights: 7th at state; sectional champ; 2nd at district and RVC

Stats: 171 team points, 21 pins, 1 major dec., 7 decisions

Evan Franke

Muscatine, 220

Year: Sophomore Record: 30-10

Highlights: State-qualifier in Class 3A; 2nd at district and MAC

Stats: 210 team points, 16 pins, 1 major dec., 7 decisions

Alexander Kaufmann

Wilton, 285

Year: Junior Record: 31-10

Highlights: Sectional champ; 3rd at district; 4th at RVC

Stats: 263 team points, 24 pins

At-large

Jordan Dusenberry

Wilton, 126

Year: Freshman Record: 40-10

Highlights: 8th at state; district and RVC champ; 2nd at sectional

Stats: 253 team points, 21 pins, 6 tech. falls, 2 major dec., 4 decisions

Hannah Rogers

Wilton, 126

Year: Sophomore Record: 25-10

Highlights: Girls state tournament champ

Stats: 159 team points, 21 pins, 1 tech. fall, 1 major dec., 2 decisions

Kaden Shirk

Wilton, 170

Year: Junior Record: 40-8

Highlights: State-qualifier; district and sectional champ; 2nd at RVC

Stats: 291 team points, 29 pins, 3 major dec., 4 decisions

Jett Fridley

Muscatine, 170

Year: Senior Record: 29-12

Highlights: State-qualifier in Class 3A; 2nd district

Stats: 160 team points, 13 pins, 3 major dec., 8 decisions

Nathan Beatty

Muscatine, 182

Year: Senior Record: 25-17

Highlights: State-qualifier in Class 3A; 2nd at district

Stats: 132 team points, 8 pins, 1 major dec., 12 decisions

Honorable mention

Kale McQuillen

Wilton, 106

Year: Freshman Record: 24-7

Highlights: Sectional champ; 4th at district

Stats: 150.5 team points, 9 pins, 2 tech. falls, 1 major dec., 4 decisions

Zach Harbison

Wapello, 120

Year: Sophomore Record: 35-14

Highlights: 2nd at sectional; 3rd at district and SEISC

Stats: 203 team points, 22 pins, 1 tech. fall, 3 major dec., 4 decisions

Mason Crabtree

Muscatine, 145

Year: Senior Record: 25-13

Highlights: 2nd MAC; 3rd district

Stats: 153 team points, 14 pins, 1 tech. fall, 5 major dec., 4 decisions

Note: All-area selections are based on input from head coaches, team success, individual accolades and observations from the Muscatine Journal sports staff.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0