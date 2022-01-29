Muskies' Crabtree, Franke take 2nd at MAC as Fisher wins final home match for 3rd

After pinning his opponent to end the last match he’ll wrestle on his home mat for the Muscatine High School wrestling team, Kaden Fisher got up and let out a roar.
The Muskies placed two higher than the senior 195-pounder at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, but Fisher, who recorded a fall of Central DeWitt’s Alejandro Almanza in the third-place match, was the only Muskie to get to throw his hand in the air to end his final match of the day at Muscatine High School.
“I knew it was my last tournament, last match here at home. I loved being able to go out with a win,” Fisher said.
“Kaden did a really nice job to battle back for third,” Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck said. “He’s wrestling really well for us right now.”
Senior Mason Crabtree reached the championship bout at the 145 weight class but was pinned by Bettendorf’s Dustin Bohren in the first period. The same went for Muskie 220-pound sophomore Evan Franke. Unlike Crabtree’s match,though, Franke’s match extended into the second frame.
As a team, Muscatine finished sixth among the 10 MAC teams with 91.5 points. Bettendorf, ranked by IAwrestle.com as the sixth-best dual team in Class 3A, finished atop the competition with a score of 256.5. North Scott, ranked as 3A’s eighth-best dual team, was runner-up at 226 and No. 15 Pleasant Valley third (209.5).
Like Fisher, Lincoln Brookhart at 132 and Chale Lewis at 138 made it to the consolation match.
The sophomore Brookhart (17-15) was bested by North Scott’s Cael Straley (25-19) in the consolation match via a 6-0 decision. Lewis (18-11), a freshman, lost a 12-3 major decision to Jordan Roberts (15-10) of Bettendorf.
Muscatine also had senior Connor Beck (18-14) pin Davenport West’s Ashton Urmie (7-9) for fifth place at 152.
While there may be some lingering regrets from their title matches, both Crabtree and Franke, the No. 11-ranked wrestler at his weight in 3A, notched impressive wins in the semifinals to put themselves in a position to compete for a conference crown.
Central DeWitt’s Mitchell Howard entered his semifinal match against Franke with a 34-6 record only to come up on the short end of a 5-2 decision.
Franke and Howard, ranked 11th in 2A, went scoreless through one period. A Franke takedown and two Howard escapes left them square at two at the end of the second.
Franke (23-6) opened the third with an escape of his own to take the lead before adding a two-point reversal to close out the scoring and move onto the finals.
“I just wanted to come out and get after it,” Franke said. “We’ll see a couple of those guys again coming up at the district meet, so we can’t let up … And I know I’ll see some of these guys next year, too, and hopefully come back and do better. I’m happy with today, but definitely want to get that top spot.”
Assumption’s Aiden Morgan (25-4), the 220-pound champion who is ranked second in 2A, needed just one match — a 1-minute pin — to set up the match with the Muskie sophomore.
Crabtree (16-9) took an 8-2 decision in the quarterfinals against North Scott’s Adam Link (10-16) before tallying a 12-2 major decision over Davenport West’s Kelton Youngberg (12-3) to reach the championship, where third-ranked Dustin Bohren (30-5) of Bettendorf got the Muskie senior on his back midway through the first.
“Mason went after it,” said Mauck. “He didn’t back down, he just went up against a really good wrestler.”
As Fisher (13-12) punctuated his day with the early — and enthusiastic — pin of Almanza (12-15), his only loss came to Bettendorf’s second-ranked Bradley Hill (34-1), who took home the conference’s most outstanding wrestler award after winning the highly-competitive 195-pound class with a victory over sixth-ranked North Scott’s AJ Petersen (33-9).
“The top two in that class are really good,” said the Muskie head coach. “But Kaden is starting to enter into that conversation. He set himself up really nicely for (the district meet) coming up. He’s working his way up and is fully capable of taking that next step and making it to the state tournament if he wrestles as he can.”
After injuries robbed the Muscatine senior of virtually all of his senior football season, raising his hand toward the MHS gym roof provided Fisher a satisfying ending, though, with a string of solid performances as of late, Fisher has as much positive momentum going into the district meet as any Muskie.
“I went up against a great wrestler (in Hill),” said Fisher. “A lot of credit to him, but I just had to do what I could to get back in it and control what I could. Now we just have to keep working hard, keep practicing hard every day.”
Muscatine will be wrestling in 3A’s District 8 on Saturday, Feb. 12, which will be held at North Scott High School in Eldridge. The Muskies will be one of six MAC members there -- a list that doesn’t include Bettendorf or Pleasant Valley -- along with Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.
“Evan won’t see the Assumption kid at district, and he’s pretty much beaten everyone he’ll see at districts, so it’s just the matter of him staying focused and doing what he needs to do. If he does what he should do on paper, he’s going to get (to state),” Mauck said. “Same with Mason. Same with Jett (Fridley, the Muskie 170-pounder who missed the MAC meet with injury). Once we get everyone going, we feel like we have a shot to take a few guys to state.
“And today went well. (Having it at MHS) took a lot of planning, but I couldn’t be happier with people like (activities director) Tom Ulses, Karey Hawkins, Marie Franke, and a bunch of others who all really participated to make this what it was here. Several coaches commented on how well it was run. It was tough because I had about three different roles today, but the assistant coaches played a big role. We pulled off a pretty good tournament.”