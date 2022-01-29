Muskies' Crabtree, Franke take 2nd at MAC as Fisher wins final home match for 3rd

After injuries robbed the Muscatine senior of virtually all of his senior football season, raising his hand toward the MHS gym roof provided Fisher a satisfying ending, though, with a string of solid performances as of late, Fisher has as much positive momentum going into the district meet as any Muskie.

“I went up against a great wrestler (in Hill),” said Fisher. “A lot of credit to him, but I just had to do what I could to get back in it and control what I could. Now we just have to keep working hard, keep practicing hard every day.”

Muscatine will be wrestling in 3A’s District 8 on Saturday, Feb. 12, which will be held at North Scott High School in Eldridge. The Muskies will be one of six MAC members there -- a list that doesn’t include Bettendorf or Pleasant Valley -- along with Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior.