Muskies edge Clinton, but PV dominates MAC triangular

The Muscatine High School wrestling team and Clinton River Kings did what they could against Pleasant Valley during Thursday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular. Still, there wasn't much stopping the Spartans.

PV beat Muscatine in the finale at Muscatine High School, 58-9, after thrashing Clinton 62-12.

However, Muscatine scored MAC win over Clinton in the opener by the narrowest of margins, 40-39.

"It's a win in the MAC," Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck said. "But (Clinton) is really improved, too. I felt like they were struggling a few years back, but (head coach Dustin) Caldwell has done a really nice job of turning it around.

"And I can't say enough about PV. They're loaded."

The competition was closed by a top-10 matchup at 220 between sixth-ranked Rusty VanWetzinga of PV and Muscatine's ninth-ranked Evan Franke, which the senior VanWetzinga took by 7-1.

"That was a great match. I'm really excited for Rusty's senior year," said Pleasant Valley head coach Jake Larsen. "I want these kids to get challenged. Early on, we might take some lumps, but you have to be challenged.

"It can't be an easy road all the time. So I'm glad Rusty had that challenge and came out on top."

Franke, a junior working back from a right knee injury during football, scored a win via pin over Ben Brown in the opening seconds of the second period in the dual against Clinton.

"(Evan's) still getting his legs under him and figuring out his weight," Mauck said.

Aside from a PV forfeit at 195, junior Rex Buster and freshman Gaven Wade came away with wins against the Spartans.

At 113, Buster beat Trevor Melchert 4-3, and 126-pounder Wade won a lively 15-10 match over Caden Ervin.

Trailing 9-7 entering the third, Wade scored a two-point takedown to tie it with just over a minute left and then tacked on a near-fall to lay the path for victory.

In the Muskies' opening dual, Clinton's Jordan Stafford was able to get a 9-3 win over Parker Carpenter at 182 but needed more than the three-point decision for the River Kings to pull even or better in the final match of the dual.

Buster and Wade each went for pins in under a minute and a half against the River Kinds, as did returning state-qualifier Lincoln Brookhart at 132, though he fell to PV's Duncan Harn by a 12-7 decision.

Likewise, 170-sophomore Chale Lewis went 1-1 for the Muskies.

Lewis pinned Clinton's Darian Clark with three seconds left in the match, then was put on his back by top-ranked Caden McDermott of PV.

McDermott, a runner-up at last season's state tournament, and top-five ranked 152-pounder Jack Miller each scored two convincing pins on the night. Miller's pinfall of Muscatine's Dayton Truesdale gave the senior his 100th career win.

"We have some seniors in the lineup, but we're always looking ahead to see how we can keep it rolling, too," Larsen said. "They're doing on the mat what they're doing in the room. That's good, but now we need to work on some things and fine-tune."

Muscatine's lineup featured five freshmen.

"We're young," Mauck said. "It showed a little bit tonight. We knew what Clinton wanted to do and still allowed them to kind of do some of those things to us. It's just the matter of learning stuff in a finite amount of time we have with them."

At 195, Andy Franke scored a 12-0 major decision over Mason Luckritz of Clinton, plus a win via forfeit in the dual versus PV.

"Wrestling is mostly about mat time," said the Muskies' second-year head coach. "So the more matches we get in, the better off we'll be moving forward. I think the freshman saw that wrestling in high school is slightly different from what they've been used to. There were mistakes, but overall, some good performances.

"Some of the freshmen just got caught thinking too much. We tell them just to go wrestle. We'll get there. It's a big learning curve."

Pleasant Valley 58, Muscatine 9

106 -- Lucas Reeder (PV) pins Trenton Duggan 5:17; 113 -- Rex Buster (M) def. Trevor Melchert 4-3; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) forfeit; 126 -- Gaven Wade (M) def. Caden Ervin 15-10; 132 -- Duncan Harn (PV) def. Lincoln Brookhart 12-7; 138 -- Holden Willett (PV) major dec. Seth Reiland 9-1; 145 -- Camrin Rondeau (PV) pins Dakota Noah 1:06; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) pins Dayton Truesdale 0:15; 160 -- Mason Fox (PV) pins Jared Lopez 3:11; 170 -- Caden McDermott (PV) pins Chale Lewis 0:52; 182 -- Avyn Nelson (PV) forfeit; 220 -- Andy Franke (M) forfeit; 220 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) def. Evan Franke 7-1; 285 -- Joey VanWetzinga (PV) pins Henri Gross 0:23

Pleasant Valley 62, Clinton 12

106 -- Lucas Reeder (PV) forfeit; 113 -- Trevor Melchert (PV) pins Camden Brey; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) tech. fall Brody Harrington 20-6; 126 -- Caden Ervin (PV) major dec. Danny Peters 12-4; 132 -- Duncan Harn (PV) pins Sam Hoffman; 138 -- Holden Willett (PV) pins Brady Jennings; 145 -- Luke Jennings (C) def. Camrin Rondeau 4-1; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) pins Nolan Eggers; 160 -- Peyton Pettengill (C) def. Mason Fox 8-5; 170 -- Caden McDermott pins Darian Clark; 182 -- Avyn Nelson (PV) tech. fall Jordan Stafford 18-2; 195 -- Mason Luckritz (C) forfeit; 220 -- Rusty VanWetinga pins Ben Brown; 285 -- Joey VanWetzinga (PV) Dejuan Carlisle

Muscatine 40, Clinton 39

106 -- Trenton Duggan (M) forfeit; 113 -- Rex Buster (M) pins Camden Brey 1:00; 120 -- Brody Harrington (C) forfeit; 126 -- Gaven Wade (M) pins Danny Peters 1:26; 132 -- Lincoln Brookhart (M) pins Eric Harris 0:42; 138 -- Brady Jennings (C) Seth Reiland 2:20; 145 -- Luke Jennings (C) pins Dakota Noah 0:46; 152 -- Nolan Eggers (C) pins Dayton Truesdale 1:21; 160 -- Peyton Pettengill (C) pins Jared Lopez 3:07; 170 -- Chale Lewis (M) pins Darian Clark 5:57; 182 -- Jordan Stafford (C) def. Parker Carpenter 9-3; 195 -- Andy Franke (M) major dec. Madon Luckritz 12-0; 220 -- Evan Franke (M) pins Ben Brown 2:15; 285 -- DeJuan Carlisle (C) pins Henri Gross 1:49