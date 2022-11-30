Muskies looking to lay foundation for bright future in 2022-23

An injury late in the football season put a scare into Evan Franke.

The same can be said for his coach, Scott Mauck, who saw it happen first-hand as assistant on the football staff.

"I was on the field when it happened and I was going, 'This is my wrestler,'" the second-year head coach said. "But it's good for him to get back out on the mat and make progress."

The knee injury wasn't as bad as initially feared. Franke is already back on the mat for the Muskies and setting the tone this season.

He's actually spun it into a positive.

"It gave me a good scare, we weren't sure what happened," the junior 220-pounder said. "It was my first time ever being pretty seriously injured. It was just something I needed to battle through.

"It was a good experience, something I needed to battle through. Obviously, you never want to get hurt, but I feel like I got a lot stronger because of it with the physical therapy."

Mauck has noticed a difference.

"I think it's put an edge to him, it made him mad," Mauck said.

Franke is one of two returning state qualifiers for the Muskies along with classmate Lincoln Brookhart. Jared Lopez, who was 14-28 as a junior, is the only senior on the roster.

Leadership has become a focus for Franke this season.

"A lot of guys on this team want to place at state," Franke said. "So we've all just been putting in the work."

"The offseason has been a grind," junior Brookhart added.

And Muscatine believes this will be a building-block season in which a bright future is built upon.

"Our starting varsity lineup right now has five freshman," Mauck said. "Three won wrestle-offs to win their spot and beat guys who are older than they are and two filled a weight class. That may change a little bit (throughout the year), but they earned it.

"With only one senior, it's nice to have that."

Franke went 30-12 last season as a sophomore en route to qualifying for state in Class 3A. His season also included runner-up finishes at the Muskies’ district meet and at the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet.

While Franke emerged early on as a sophomore for the Muskies, classmate Brookhart was a revelation late in the season, despite a record that might suggest otherwise (21-19).

"I'm trying to make my name known and pick up where I left off," Brookhart said. "I want to show people that I'm not just some bum who happened to make it to state.

"This season, we have some young studs."

After taking fourth at the MAC meet, Brookhart took second at the district meet to secure a spot at the state tournament. Brookhart scored 116.5 team points with 15 pins with one technical fall and major decision each.

"Lincoln's become a little bit more of a vocal leader," Mauck said. "He'll get on ya. He and Evan have asked questions and really taken upon themselves to step up. Jared's a good leader as well.

"They're asking, 'What do we do to be better leaders?' That comes with how they perform and how they practice."

Franke scored 210 team points over the course of 2021-22, with 16 pins and one major decision.

Jett Fridley (170 pounds) and Nathan Beatty (182) were state qualifiers who have graduated.

Regardless of what left, with a stable of youngster and a handful of girls on the team, led early on by senior Ella Schroeder and junior Elsie Lewis, things are looking up for the Muskies.

The youth movement is underway, led by freshmen Andy Franke (Evan's younger brother) at 182, lightweight freshman Trenton Duggan, 132-pounder Gaven Wade, 138-pounder Seth Reiland and 145-pounder Noah Dakota.

"(Our kids) really worked during the offseason," Mauck said. "It's one thing when you're coaches are calling you, but when it's your buddy, you're more apt to do it. And you can see the correlation between those guys that put in the work in the offseason.

"You're especially going to see it with the freshmen. They've been working a lot this offseason."