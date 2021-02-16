Muskies' Nimely overcomes challenging childhood to succeed in sports, life

Nimely came to the United States with his family around age 4. The family lived in Georgia for several years. His siblings were bullied, Nimely said, for their accent and how they dressed.

"We were in the ghetto, a lot of poverty and I got in a lot of fights," he said. "I really didn't know how to deal with my anger."

Nimely moved to Muscatine in the fourth grade. After getting into a fight at his elementary school, he relocated to Ottumwa for the next three years.

At that point, Nimely was placed into a behavior disorder program.

"Being in that environment and seeing what some of those kids had, I was like, 'What am I doing?'" Nimely said. "I had to learn how to deal with my anger and better myself academically."

Nimely credits his teacher in Ottumwa for helping him get on the right track.

Then in eighth grade, Nimely moved back to Muscatine. It was at that time he crossed paths with Kim Schneider, a teacher in the Muscatine district.

Whether it was getting him to practices, doing his laundry or helping with his school work, Schneider was there.

"I'm kind of like his second mom," Schneider said.