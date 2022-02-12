Muskies qualify four for state, take third as team at district tournament

ELDRIDGE — The Muscatine High School wrestling team will be represented by two seniors and a pair of sophomores at the Class 3A state tournament.

While 170-pound senior Jett Fridley and sophomore 132-pounder Lincoln Brookhart solidified their trips to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the IHSAA 2022 State Wrestling Championships with runner-up performances, sophomore Evan Franke at 220 and senior Nathan Beatty at 182 had to win their tickets via wrestlebacks.

The state tournament kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

"(Sending four to state) is a good number for us," said first-year Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck. "We maybe could have had one or two more, but then again, we maybe could have had one or two less. It's a hard tournament, every school here probably has guys they wished got through. It's that time of year.

"Everybody's a little beat up. You have to wrestle your way through it. My hats off to guys like Mason (Crabtree, a senior who finished third at 145) ... He came back and wrestled hard in the third-place match."

North Scott High School hosted the state-qualifying tournament in The Pit on Saturday. The Lancers ran away with the team title by amassing 279.5 points. Dubuque Hempstead took second with 193 and the Muskies rounded out the top three with a score of 128.

Brookhart and Fridley earned spots at state despite losing in the championship rounds of their respective weight classes and avoided having to take part in the wrestleback round, unlike their two other teammates.

"That was a relief," Brookhart (21-17) said about avoiding the wrestleback. "I was so happy ... I think it's awesome, and for us that are coming back, it sets up a great next couple of years."

The sophomore was on the wrong end of a 15-0 tech fall to North Scott's Cael Straley (30-20), which ended at the conclusion of the second period in the championship.

Franke (30-10) cruised through his wrestleback by beating North Scott's Nate Schneckloth (26-24) by an 8-1 decision.

"I'm excited," said Franke, who’s ranked 11th at 220. "We have some young guys going in me and Lincoln and we have the two seniors going in Jett and Nate. I'm happy for them, their hard work paid off.

"Nate's been in the room almost every day since the beginning of the summer and Jett just goes hard all the time, so does Lincoln."

That came after the sophomore was pinned by 12th-ranked Jospeph Lewis (30-6) of Dubuque Hempstead in the title match. It was the third time the two have squared off this season. Going into Saturday's district match, each wrestler had pinned the other once.

By reaching the championship, Franke was guaranteed at least a wrestleback. That was not the case for Beatty, (25-15) who took the most dramatic route amongst the Muskie qualifiers.

"Obviously, that intense (wrestleback) match isn't the intended route," the senior said.

He lost his semifinal match to North Scott's Ryan Campbell (25-21) by 5-2 decision.

The 182-pounder then had to turn around and root for Campbell to win his title match against Davenport Central's Alonzo Duarte while Beatty took a 9-2 decision over Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera (18-11) all to set up the wrestleback between Beatty and Duarte with state on the line, which the Muskie squeaked out, 3-2.

"I'm kind of glad that's the way it worked out, though," said Beatty. "Because (Duarte) beat me (4-3 in overtime at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Meet), so I was really glad to get that match-up back in my favor."

The first two points of the match were awarded to Beatty after a takedown, but Duarte (24-14) halved the lead with an escape as the two ended the first period 2-1.

From the down position to start the second, Beatty added a 1-point escape for the only score of the second while Duarte could only add one more via escape over the final two minutes.

Fridley, who lost by 9-0 decision to North Scott's seventh-ranked Seth Madden (37-9) in the title round, had to wrestle his best match of the day in order to reach the title bout.

In the semifinals against Cortez Goodwin of Davenport Central, Fridley (29-10) needed a ride-out session to win a 2-2 decision. That came after three two-minute periods, a one-minute sudden death overtime and two 30-second tie-breakers left Fridley and Goodwin (15-9) knotted at two apiece.

Since Goodwin was down to start the ride-out period, he needed to score within 30 seconds to win. Fridley, from the top possession, needed only to stop Goodwin from scoring for victory.

Easier said than done.

As the clock winded down, Goodwin got to his feet and looked to have some daylight, but Fridley dove with every lasting bit of energy left to clench onto his opponent's leg in order to keep contact.

It took some depth for the Muskies to take third, though. Besides the state-qualifiers and the top-three finish from Crabtree (25-13), Muscatine received fourth-place performances at 152 from senior Connor Beck and Kaden Fisher as well as fifth-place efforts freshman Calin Duggan at 120, sophomore Gavin McLeod at 126, freshman Chale Lewis (138). Junior Jared Lopez finished sixth at 160 as well.

"As a team, I think it went pretty well," Fridley said. "A lot of us have been battled through different things ... We're going to keep some guys in the room and have some people there to practice with. It's hard to make it this far."

