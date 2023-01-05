Muskies see success but come up short against Central DeWitt

Despite being down 7-0 midway through the third period, Kam Evans saw an opportunity and took it.

However, the Muscatine High School wrestling team's 195-pound senior wouldn't be denied.

Although the Muskies fell to Central DeWitt, 43-30, at Muscatine High School in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual, Evans (7-3) celebrated his senior night by flipping the script on the Sabers' Layton Slaymaker with a pin fall in 2 minutes, 57 seconds.

"I just kept thinking the team needed points and kept pushing," Evans said. "I get into those situations a lot and just try to fight through it. I could tell he was getting gassed toward the end of the first by the way he was puffing in my ear. I just kept fighting and used all the energy I had left to get the pin."

"That match about gave me a heart attack," said Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck. "But Kam stays with it. He almost lulls you to sleep a little bit, and then when you make a mistake, he goes after it."

Although Muscatine came up short regarding the team score, Evans was one of several Muskies to succeed on Thursday night. To no fault of any of the Muskies in action, two forfeits surrendered by the Muskies at the two lightest weights. That proved costly as it provided the Sabers with 12 uncontested points.

Further, Muscatine is juggling its lineup to compensate for the loss of 160-pounder Chale Lewis (8-8), who will likely miss the rest of the season. A sophomore, Lewis had a winning record before exiting the Fort Madison Invitational via medical forfeit before the holiday break.

"That's a big blow to us," said Mauck. "Other than that, everyone came back from break a little heavy, so tonight was a lot about getting our lungs back.

"But we're getting there. We're winning the weights we're supposed to. And some of the young guys in the lineup are learning, and that is what it is. We knew that coming into the year."

However, the Muskies tallied three other pins besides Evans' and tacked on two more victories by decision.

Lincoln Brookhart (11-7) had the quickest Muskie pin at 126. The junior put Central DeWitt's Adam Wilke on his back in 1:07.

On the other end of the spectrum, 120-pound junior Rex Buster (8-4) of Muscatine scored a pin over Kaidric Ayers in 3:32. Buster moved up a weight class for the match to maximize his team's point total.

In the upper weights, Muscatine's 195-pound freshman Andy Franke (13-6) avenged a Dec. 3 loss to the Sabers' Chris Wrage by beating the Central DeWitt sophomore 4-3.

"The previous match was physical," Andy Franke said. "I knew I had to be under control and move my feet. When I wrestle again, I think I need to push the pace a little more."

Andy Franke and Wrage (13-7) were tied at two in the third when Franke scored on a two-point reversal to take the lead.

Wrage cut the lead in half with an escape, but that would close the scoring for the match and gave Muscatine a much-needed victory after Central DeWitt won four straight contests from 145 to 170.

Older brother Evan, ranked eighth in Class 3A at 220, dispatched of Dalton McCollam in 1:41.

"Our lineup has changed a little," said Evan Franke (14-4). "Overall, everyone wrestled pretty well. Kam's pin was awesome."

"My brother and I train hard," Andy Franke said. "We go to Wilton and wrestle in the Wolfpack 732 (club team). When we can't do that, we're in here with coach Mauck and (his assistant coaches, Ryan Hagerty, Bryce Lightner and Jeff Crumly)."

At 138, Muscatine freshman Seth Reiland (10-5) scored three team points with a 3-1 win over Brody Grell.

And while MHS' Gaven Wade (10-7) took a loss at 132, Mauck and other Muskies praised Wade's effort in an 11-3 major decision that favored 2A sixth-ranked Saber Royce Butt (17-2).

"Gaven didn't back down against a highly-ranked kid," said Mauck. "That was a great match out of him. Seth Reiland performed well tonight, too, so in a lot of aspects, I think we're right where we need to be."

"Gaven fought it out. He's getting really good," said Evan Franke. "I think everybody is improving. But we need to get pins and try to fill our lineup."

Central DeWitt's second-ranked heavyweight in 2A, Sam Gravert (17-2), won in much more convincing fashion, needing less than 10 seconds to get a pin.

There were also four girls' exhibition matches, which the teams split.

Muscatine's 130-pound senior, Ella Schroeder, and 155-pound sophomore Elsie Lewis both notched pin falls.

"Seeing Ella and Elsie get pins in front of their hometown fans was a lot of fun," Mauck said.

Next up for the Muskies is the Gary Curtis Invitational on Saturday at Highland High School. According to Mauck, the Muskies may be a more dangerous tournament team.

"For where our lineup is right now, we do decent at tournaments because those empty weights don't hurt us as bad," the second-year MHS head coach said. "We get into duals, and they're a killer."

Central DeWitt 43, Muscatine 30

106 -- Dolan Theisen (CD) forfeit, 113 -- Austin Miller (CD) forfeit, 120 -- Rex Buster (M) pins Kaidric Ayers (CD) 3:32, 126 -- Lincoln Brookhart (M) pins Adam Wilke 1:07, 132 -- Royce Butt (CD) MD over Gaven Wade 11-3, 138 -- Seth Reiland (M) dec. Brody Grell 3-1, 145 -- Colton Sullivan (CD) dec. Dayton Truesdale 9-5, 152 -- Lawrence Flynn (CD) pins Dakota Noah 1:57, 160 -- Elston Lindner (CD) pins Jared Lopez 3:46, 170 -- Sam Robinson (CD) pins Liam Noll 0:50, 182 -- Andy Franke (M) dec. Chris Wrage 4-3, 195 -- Kam Evans (M) pins Layton Slaymaker 2:57, 220 -- Evan Franke (M) pins Dalton McCollam 1:41, 285 -- Sam Gravert (CD) pins Henri Gross 0:08