Muskies split senior night MAC triangular as Bett takes two

The seniors on the Muscatine High School wrestling team were aware that it would seem like their time with the Muskies would seem to fly by, and as that group was honored on Thursday night, that sentiment seemed to hold true.
Just ask Nathan Beatty, the senior 182-pounder.
"We were sitting in the room before the meet talking about senior night," Beatty said. "Everyone always says it goes by so quick, but you don't believe them until it happens. I feel like just yesterday I was a freshman wrestling on the (junior varsity) mat. Now I'm a senior on the varsity getting ready for districts in a couple weeks and it really hit me."
For the meet, the Muskies managed a split of the two duals between the Bettendorf Bulldogs, ranked as the fifth-best dual team in Class 3A by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, Bettendorf lived up to such high praise by amassing a 54-21 win over the Muskies at Muscatine High School as well as a 68-12 victory over the Davenport North Wildcats.
The nightcap against the North started at the 285-pound weight class, meaning the Muskies surrendered four forfeits in the first five matches plus took a pin at 106, which resulted in a 30-0 hole for Muscatine. The Muskies wouldn't give up another point however, resulting in a 48-30 Muscatine win.
Muscatine was also dealing with a number of its wrestlers who would ordinarily be in the lineup miss the night's action for various reasons.
"It was disheartening to look up and see 30-0 on the scoreboard," Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck said. "But the matches we had, we wrestled hard. Considering the start, that was a pretty good outcome.
"But we're always going up against (MAC) schools like Bettendorf, North Scott, Pleasant Valley who all have phenomenal teams, and it gets a little frustrating because we get to the seeding meets and that hurts us because some of our records aren't great because of that ... But I thought we did well against Bettendorf tonight, we didn't back down."
That comeback run started at 132, where the Muskies' Lincoln Brookhart pinned Jacob Dewispelaere just seconds before the end of the first period.
Brookhart (18-16), a sophomore, also scored six points for the Muskies against Bettendorf, pinning Ventsislav Ivanov in five minutes, 16 seconds.
However, the most notable performance from a Muskie perhaps came from 138-pound freshman Chale Lewis, who got Bettendorf's Jordan Roberts on his back for a pin at the 2:48 mark, at which point the Muskie was leading 4-3.
Lewis (8-6) then followed that up with a 12-9 decision over North's Peter Phan as part of the Muscatine rebound victory over the Wildcats after the early deficit.
"We had to forfeit a bunch of matches due to some guys being out," said Beatty. "Luckily, especially against North, we had a bunch of guys step up and get wins they maybe weren't expected to. Chale Lewis got great wins tonight. Same thing for Lincoln Brookhart.
In that match, Phan took first-periods leads of 2-0 after a takedown and 4-2 through two minutes of action. The Muskie sophomore swung that to a 5-4 lead early in the second and later tacked on a near-fall to end the second leading 7-5. The sides were tied at eight midway through the third, but a takedown gave Lewis a 10-8 advantage. Phan managed to get a one-point escape, but it wasn't enough to avoid the Muskie win.
For his part, Beatty (21-12) received a forfeit against North and pinned Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta in 1:48.
"It's absolutely been a grind this season," the senior said. "But we're trying to keep our mental focus going forward and making sure we're locked in and control what we can."
Muscatine 170-pounder Jett Fridley also got a win by forfeit, but also took a 4-2 decision over the Bulldogs' DeAvione Parker.
The senior Fridley took an early two-point lead with a takedown in the opening seconds to close the scoring for the first two minutes of the match. Parker cut the lead in half with an escape to start the second and add another late in third, but a second Fridley (26-10) takedown in the second proved enough for the Fridley victory.
"Jett's working his way back to full health, so he wasn't as explosive as he usually is," Mauck said. "And he was frustrated with that, but our main concern now is to get everyone healthy for the conference meet and districts coming up."
Muscatine's Jared Lopez (13-22) and Evan Franke (25-7) both split matches on the night.
Lopez, the 160-pounder, took a 9-4 loss against the Bulldogs' Jacob Whipple, but bounced back to earn a 6-5 win against Dalton Wright of North.
Franke, ranked 11th at 220 but was almost moved up to heavyweight for the evening, lost a 9-5 outcome to Diego Cortes of Bettendorf, but beat North's Lance Holloway by pin fall just over midway through the first period.
"We almost bumped Evan up (to heavyweight) against North," said Mauck. "But we decided against it, it wasn't worth it. We were giving up a number of forfeits, anyways.
"Tonight, though, was about the seniors. Most of them have been here for four years. It was a good night for them and I'm really proud of all of them."
Muscatine's season continues on Saturday with the Bean City duals at Iowa City High as well as the IWCOA girls state tournament this weekend.
Bettendorf 54, Muscatine 21
106 -- Timothy Koester (Bett) pinned Connor Eads 0:13, 113 -- Steele Diercks (Bett) forfeit, 120 -- Garrett Evans (Bett) forfeit, 126 -- Jayce Luna (Bett) forfeit, 132 -- Lincoln Brookhart (Mus) pinned Ventsislav Ivanov 5:16, 138 -- Chale Lewis (Mus) pinned Jordan Roberts 2:48, 145 -- Dustin Bohren (Bett) pinned Mason Crabtree 1:54, 152 -- Elijah Mendoza (Bett) pinned Aiden Stevens 1:42, 160 -- Jacob Whipple (Bett) dec Jared Lopez 9-4, 170 -- Jett Fridley (Mus) dec DeAvione Parker 4-2, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (Mus) pinned Cooper Agosta 1:48, 195 -- Bradley Hill (Bett) pinned Kaden Fisher 0:48, 220 -- Diego Cortes (Bett) dec Evan Franke 9-4, 285 -- Matthew Gardner (Bett) forfeit
Bettendorf 68, Davenport North 12
106 -- Timothy Koester (Bett) pinned Ashton Sneath 0:49, 113 -- Steele Diercks (Bett) dec Jeffery West 6-1, 120 -- Garrett Evans (Bett) forfeit, 126 -- Jayce Luna (Bett) tech fall Jacob Dewiselaere (16-1, 2:44), 132 -- Ventsislav Inanov (Bett) forfeit, 138 -- Jordan Roberts (Bett) pinned Peter Phan 1:28, 145 -- Dustiin Bohren (Bett) forfeit, 152 -- Elijah Mendoza (Bett) forfeit, 160 -- Dalton Wright (DN) pinned Jacob Whipple 3:52, 170 -- DeAvione Parker (Bett) forfeit, 182 -- Cooper Agosta (Bett) forfeit, 195 -- Bradley Hill (Bett) forfeit, 220 -- Diego Cortes (Bett) pinned Liam Glasgow 0:42, 285 -- Jeremiah Timmons Henderson (DN) pinned Matthew Gardner 3:51
Muscatine 48, Davenport North 30
106 -- Ashton Sneath (DN) pinned Connor Eads 1:11, 113 -- Jeffery West (DN) forfeit, 120 -- Camden Bennett (DN) forfeit, 126 -- Tristen Stuart-Neal (DN) forfeit, 132 -- Lincoln Brookhart (Mus) pinned Jacob Dewispelaere 2:57, 138 -- Chale Lewis (Mus) dec Peter Phan 12-9, 145 -- Mason Crabtree (Mus) forfeit, 152 -- Aiden Stevens (Mus) forfeit, 160 -- Jared Lopez (Mus) dec Dalton Wright 6-5, 170 -- Jett Fridley (Mus) forfeit, 182 -- Nathan Beatty (Mus) forfeit, 195 -- Kaden Fisher (Mus) forfeit, 220 -- Evan Franke (Mus) pinned Lance Holloway 1:15, 285 -- Jeremiah Timmons Henderson (DN) forfeit