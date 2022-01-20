Muskies split senior night MAC triangular as Bett takes two

"We had to forfeit a bunch of matches due to some guys being out," said Beatty. "Luckily, especially against North, we had a bunch of guys step up and get wins they maybe weren't expected to. Chale Lewis got great wins tonight. Same thing for Lincoln Brookhart.

In that match, Phan took first-periods leads of 2-0 after a takedown and 4-2 through two minutes of action. The Muskie sophomore swung that to a 5-4 lead early in the second and later tacked on a near-fall to end the second leading 7-5. The sides were tied at eight midway through the third, but a takedown gave Lewis a 10-8 advantage. Phan managed to get a one-point escape, but it wasn't enough to avoid the Muskie win.

For his part, Beatty (21-12) received a forfeit against North and pinned Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta in 1:48.

"It's absolutely been a grind this season," the senior said. "But we're trying to keep our mental focus going forward and making sure we're locked in and control what we can."

Muscatine 170-pounder Jett Fridley also got a win by forfeit, but also took a 4-2 decision over the Bulldogs' DeAvione Parker.