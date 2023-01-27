Prep girls wrestling: Garcia-Vazquez sisters claim regional titles for West Liberty

CEDAR RAPIDS — Dionni and Silvia Garcia-Vazquez have done everything together.

It was Silvia that got Dionni interested in wrestling. They're separated by one year at West Liberty High School and have been integral parts to its girls wrestling program.

They've done a lot of winning together, too. None bigger than Friday night.

Silvia ran through the Region 5 115-pound bracket with three first-period pins and Dionni earned a bit of revenge in the 145-pound final, triumphing over Davenport's Greta Brus 6-2 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

"It is amazing," Silvia said. "We will never quit."

The Comets earned an area-best six qualifiers to the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's state tournament held next week inside Xtream Arena at Coralville. They placed sixth in the team race with 144 points while fellow area schools Wapello (37) and Durant (22) were inside the top-25.

In Region 6, Wilton placed ninth with 81 points and Louisa-Muscatine (65), Muscatine (38) plus Columbus/Winfield Mt.-Union (12) were in the top 21.

Dionni lost her 25-plus match winning streak at the finals of last weekend's Louisa-Muscatine Invitational, falling to Brus in the first-place contest.

It literally, and figuratively, stung the junior.

"I got really tired and I felt like I had a lot of hesitation in that match," Dionni said. "I wanted to prove I can put up a fight because that's what wrestling is all about."

As the top-two seeds in the 145 bracket, Dionni and Brus were on a collision course. With a double bye, Dionni got to the finals via two pins in under 1 minute, 20 seconds each.

She scored the first two takedowns to open a 4-1 lead on Brus, then iced it with a locked hands call on Brus and an escape moments after for the four-point victory.

"Once she got that first match out of the way, she was happy," West Liberty coach Dillion Christensen said. "She walked out on the mat a different person because she wanted to wrestle."

There were a couple instances where Dionni was caught in a headlock, but was able to scramble out of it and avoid getting put on her back. Those moments proved to be key.

And she leaped into Christensen's arms afterwards in exhaustion.

"I can feel when I am being caught," Dionni said. "This sport is not about hesitation."

Silvia, a sophomore, motored through her three matches with three falls that totaled a combined mat time of 2:16. She won the finals over Bettendorf's Lauren Rogalla by pin in 0:38.

Christensen stated it was the best Silvia wrestled all year, something she agreed with.

"My stamina and technique (were better)," Silvia said.

Also in Region 5, Wapello had one state qualifier in Madi Lundvall at 105 on a true fourth-place victory. She win her fifth-place match by fall in 1:33, then edged Davenport's Jacey Mason 10-4 to head to state.

Wilton had two finalists in defending IWCOA state champion Hannah Rogers (125) and Kiley Langley (135). Both were pinned to finish runner-up.

In one of the marquee matches of the night, Rogers led 4-0 on top-ranked and unbeaten Mackenize Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie before Childers turned the tables and pinned Rogers in 1:59.

Langley fell to East Buchanan's Miley Walz by pin in 2:54. Those two plus Wilton's Kaydence Boorn (140) qualified for state next week.

Durant's Lainey Shelangoski fell in the 105 finals to Bettendorf's Taylor Strief, but advanced to state.

Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine each had one state qualifier. Muscatine 125-pounder Lily Castillo won a true fourth-place match while Falcons' heavyweight Molly Bramble placed fourth.