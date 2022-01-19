Prep of the Week: Kaufmann returns to mat to solidify Wilton lineup

WILTON — After more than five years away from the mat, the Wilton High School wrestling team put on a recruiting pitch that Alexander Kaufmann couldn't say no to.
"I wasn't even planning on coming out for wrestling until a little bit after football," Kaufmann said. "I had some guys on the team come up to me and encourage me to wrestle. They kept reminding me the season was coming up, and I stepped in the room and everything kind of took off from there.
"I really start to like it, and it turns out I can still do it. I just wanted to come out and put some beatings on people ... I kind of wanted to just use it to get better at football, but I've really fallen in love with wrestling as well."
This week's Prep of the Week, Wilton's junior heavyweight has responded with a 22-5 start to the season, filling a vital role in the top end of the Beavers' lineup.
"Really, it just came down to the team," Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. "We tried to connect with him last year, but (with the COVID-19 pandemic), it was hard because everyone was mostly online with everything. But once he got back in the building for football, the kids that knew they were coming out for wrestling were like, 'Hey, we're really going to need you.'
"Thankfully, he's friends with most of them and they talked him into it. He's been a heck of an asset to the squad and we've made it enjoyable and successful."
Wilton, ranked as Class 1A's eighth-best dual team by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, features several returning stars from last season as well as impressive freshman.
"The freshmen really work hard and wrestle their butts off," Kaufmann said. "And that pushes me and everyone else, and makes us want to push them even more."
But as Wilton keeps sights set on making it the state dual tournament, Kaufmann's emergence has only grown more important for the team that was down a couple heavyweights from the past.
"Not only did Alex become a necessity for us this season, he helps round us out from top to bottom," said the Wilton head coach. "It hasn't mattered who he's went up against, he's willing to battle anybody and he's found a lot of success."
As Kaufmann weighed the pros and cons of wrestling, one of the factors was that he saw the winter sport as an avenue to get better for football, where he was a second team all-district selection in 1A District 5, but with the stellar start, the junior is making a name for himself as a grappler.
"We all work together in the weight room," Kaufmann said. "We help each other improve."
The junior has proven to be a tough out this season, as the five wrestlers who have defeated him this season sport a combined record of 86-28. Three have come against ranked opponents, and three have been in the title bout during invitational tournaments.
And with three defeats coming in consecutive matches over the span of the championship match at the Jim Boyd Invitational in Riverdale, Ill. and a tough triangular against Lisbon and Mount Vernon, Kaufmann has put together several win streaks this season.
"It was quite a few years for him between wrestling, so he was new to the varsity level," Boorn said. "But he's stayed within himself and he's a very coachable kid. He's enjoying being a part of the team and we're loving having him."
Currently on a six-match win streak, Kaufmann seems to only be picking up steam as the season rolls along. Which not only positions Kaufmann to get some beneficial seeding when the postseason comes around, but his productive season has only increased the potential the Beavers have as a team behind 113-pounder Brody Brisker, who is ranked second in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com and sits at 31-1 on the season after going 51-6 and taking fourth at state a season ago as a freshman.
While Kaufmann has made a return to the mat in a big way, Wilton also has seen some underclassmen besides Brisker step in and prove themselves ready for the varsity level from Day 1.
Both 120-pounder Jordan Dusenberry (26-4), ranked eighth, and 138-pounder Owen Milder (26-6) have established their presence quickly as freshman while the likes of freshman lightweight Kale McQuillen (16-2) and sophomore Garrett Burkle (19-6 at 145) give Wilton a quality lineup alongside juniors Kaden Shirk (27-4 at 170) and Trae Hagen, the 132-pounder who is 15-3 on the season.
But if all goes according to plan for Kaufmann, his time on the mat will serve him well on the gridiron, and he may have more recruiters coming his way in the future, only these may be from colleges, not from within the halls of his own school.
"One of byproducts of him being in here is what it can do for him on the football field," Boorn said. "He's gaining more agility, quickness, explosiveness and power. He's also been able to translate what he's done on the football field to the wrestling mat ... He's seeing the benefits both ways."