Prep of the Week: Kaufmann returns to mat to solidify Wilton lineup

WILTON — After more than five years away from the mat, the Wilton High School wrestling team put on a recruiting pitch that Alexander Kaufmann couldn't say no to.

"I wasn't even planning on coming out for wrestling until a little bit after football," Kaufmann said. "I had some guys on the team come up to me and encourage me to wrestle. They kept reminding me the season was coming up, and I stepped in the room and everything kind of took off from there.

"I really start to like it, and it turns out I can still do it. I just wanted to come out and put some beatings on people ... I kind of wanted to just use it to get better at football, but I've really fallen in love with wrestling as well."

This week's Prep of the Week, Wilton's junior heavyweight has responded with a 22-5 start to the season, filling a vital role in the top end of the Beavers' lineup.

"Really, it just came down to the team," Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn said. "We tried to connect with him last year, but (with the COVID-19 pandemic), it was hard because everyone was mostly online with everything. But once he got back in the building for football, the kids that knew they were coming out for wrestling were like, 'Hey, we're really going to need you.'