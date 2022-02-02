Prep of the week: SEISC heavyweight champ Coil brings balance to Wildcat lineup

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Southeast Iowa Super Conference heavyweight wrestling title very easily could belong to someone other than Russell Coil.

Coil, a sophomore wrestling for the Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union wrestling team, earned his championship, to be sure.

But from nearly deciding against going out for wrestling altogether to the SEISC meet being Coil's first tournament win, the Prep of the Week was far from a sure bet before tearing through the conference's competition.

"I started the season a couple weeks late because I decided I wasn't going to wrestle this season," Coil said. "But later on, I changed my mind. At the beginning of the season, I was just trying to get in better shape after being out.

"I started out with a few wins, and from there it was all about just getting better and better. I wasn't worried about anything else other than doing what I needed to do."

His performance was also part of a runner-up team effort which saw the Wildcats amass 144 team points, second among the 14 teams at Mediapolis High School. Only Notre Dame scored more with 249.5 points.

"It was pretty exciting (to win the conference heavyweight finals)," Coil said. "It was a pretty big deal, but I really know I can advance further, so I'm focused on that now ... This week we're just trying to get in even better shape and doing all that we can to fight for a spot to move on.

"You never want to be happy with second place, but all of our wrestlers really showed up and did their best (at conference)."

Coil (25-9) ended both of his contested matches at the conference tournament with a pin after receiving a first-round bye.

"I told the kids ahead of the conference meet, we've been building up the last couple week and have been getting better and better," said Columbus head coach Andy Milder. "We always talk about wrestling to our seed. I challenged them ahead of the (SEISC meet), I said 'We need everybody to finish in the top six,' which we did.

"I'll be the first one to admit, my assistant coaches and the kids were keeping track of that team score, and I wasn't. I felt like if we took care of our job, the team score will take care of itself ... But when Russell was up in the finals, those kids all knew how close the team race was and he wrestled tough and smart, but I think that had something to do with it.

"He wanted to prove that if he did that, it wasn't about doing it as an individual, but he was helping the team out. That's exactly what we want to do here."

In the finals, the sophomore got Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel on his back to end it at the four-minute, 43-second mark.

Just two days prior, Kessel got the better of Coil by taking a 6-2 decision during a conference triangular at Highland High School.

While senior 120-pounder Lane Scorpil, who is ranked second by IAwrestle.com in Class 2A, continues to be the anchor of the Wildcat wrestling program, Coil and classmate Ty Scorpil (40-8) represent a bright future for the squad.

"We have a solid program right now," said the sophomore heavyweight. "Of course, we feel like we can always get better, but we've really come together as a team .. All the coaches are doing a really good job.

"We push each other as much as we can in order to not only make us the best team possible, but just to create the best culture possible around the team. We make sure everyone is going as hard as they can every single day."

Lane Scorpil (38-0) gave Columbus a second conference champion, he notched three pin fall en route to a title.

"It was nice to get Russell out once he decided to come out," said Milder. "Russell and I go way back to when he started wrestling in second grade or so. He took some time away, but I think he saw some of his friends be successful in wrestling and wanted to be a part of it.

"The biggest thing was getting him in shape, he started coming in on Sundays, and he's getting himself prepared mentally as well."

Columbus also has two freshmen that are one win away from winning 20 for their first varsity campaign in lightweight Jacob Nelson and 195-pounder Markel Zapiensz, with fellow freshman Lane Genkinger needing four more victories to reach 20.

"We have four other heavyweights that are freshmen, so our future looks bright in the heavier weight classes," said Milder. "We've been fortunate this year to have a group of kids that are working hard."

Coil's emergence also brought stability to the Wildcat lineup, balancing out the Scorpils at the bottom end of the card and allowing junior Kai Malone (25-19) to wrestle full-time at 220. Malone has been bumped up to heavyweight in the past when needed, which is a lot less seldom, if ever, these days.

Columbus will wrestle at Sectional 15 in 2A at Benton Community High School on Saturday.

If Coil, who also plays football and does track and field at Columbus, can achieve a top-two finish there, he'll vie for a shot at state the following weekend at districts.

While there is still business to be taken care of, Coil's season mark compares favorably with the competition ahead this weekend, with Mid-Prairie's Gannon Callahan sporting the best record (19-2) but Benton Community's Brennen Blegen (17-7) is the only other wrestle in the field with single-digit losses for the season.

"I can't worry about what my opponent is going to do," Coil said. "If I do that, I'm not going to do as well as I can. So I really try to focus on what I need to do during a match and make sure I'm prepared physically and mentally going into a match."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.