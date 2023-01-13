PREP REPORT: Comets close out RVC triangular for two dual wins

WEST LIBERTY — Every senior on the West Liberty High School wrestling team’s roster contributed a win toward a senior night sweep of a River Valley Conference triangular against Camanche and West Branch.

The Comets took to their home mat and defeated Camanche 63-12 and West Branch 52-27.

West Liberty’s Class 2A third-ranked Colin Cassady and West Branch’s 1A sixth-ranked 113-pounder Lincoln Edwards both moved up to squared off in a match at 120, which Cassady won via first-period pin to go with a forfeit win in the opening dual.

Class 2A 11th-ranked 145-pounder Joshua Zeman and third-ranked 170-pounder Drake Collins both had a pair of pins for the Comets and 138-pound Ryker Dengler had a pin and 12-2 major decision over West Branch’s Auron Marsh.

The Comets rallied to win the final six of eight bouts to close the night against West Branch, a run spurred by Tytan Griffth's pin at 160.

Wilton wallops RVC foes: The Wilton Beavers dominated three River Valley Conference duals as they held Monticello and Tipton to single digits and beat Bellevue 68-12. Wilton defeated Monticello on its home mat 69-9 and took down Tipton, 67-9.

Wilton heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann had two pins and won a 4-0 decision over Ryder Michels of Bellevue. The Beavers had pins against the Comets by Gabriel Brisker at 126, Jordan Dusenberry at 132 and Garrett Burkle at 152.

The Beavers’ 152-pounder Burkle and 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry had three pins each. Seventh-ranked 138-pounder Trae Hagen and 120-pounder Gabriel Brisker and lightweight Mason Shirk all went 3-0 for the quad with two pins each.

Aiden Hewitt recorded pins versus Tipton and Monticello.

Wildcats run away with three duals: Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union was on the winning side of three convincing outcomes at WACO High School, where the Wildcats beat the home Warriors, 60-23 and defeated Pekin (54-19) and Van Buren County (51-21) in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference quadrangular.

Columbus/WMU benefitted from eight forfeits against Pekin and got a pin by 126-pounder Bowen Thompson. Thompson added an 8-4 decision win to go with seven Wildcat pins against Van Buren County.

Heavyweight Russell Coil, 170-pounder Cole Storm, 138-pounder Cael Phillips and 145-pounder Trevor Phillips all finished with two pins for the Wildcats.

Wapello wins two: The Wapello Indians scored two Southeast Iowa Super Conference dual wins at home by beating Highland (60-12) and Mediapolis (45-21).

Wapello took advantage of seven Highland forfeits and five against Mediapolis.

The Indians’ 145-pounder Garret Dickey, 138-pounder Zach Harbison and 182-pounder Kason Dopler scored pins against Highland. Dopler also had a 10-8 win over Mediapolis’ Parker Lange.

In the Mediapolis dual, Dickey and 120-pounder Dawson Tipps registered decision wins by matching 6-3 scores and Wapello tallied pins by 152-pounder Matthew Helscher. Lightweight Codder Malcom also picked up a Wapello win with a 12-11 decision over Mediapolis’ Dakota Aney.

Muskies split duals: Muscatine was able to more than double up Mount Pleasant (46-22) at a non-conference triangular at Washington High School, but the Muskies were edged by the home Demons, 40-39.

Muscatine ninth-ranked 220-pounder Evan Franke and 138-pounder Rex Buster had two pins on the night and 182-pounder Andy Franke ended his night with a pin and 15-2 major decision win.

Gaven Wade went 2-0 on the night at 132 with a forfeit win and 3-0 decision over Jack Kleese of Washington.

At 160 Jared Lopez had a pin and forfeit win, as did Liam Noll at 170 and 195-pounder Kam Evans. Lincoln Brookhart finished the night 1-1 at 132.

L-M goes 2-1 at quad: The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons won twice and dropped one dual at their Southeast Iowa Super Conference quadrangular at New London.

Louisa-Muscatine’s only loss came against Burlington Notre Dame, 61-18, but L-M beat Lone Tree 71-6 and New London 42-29.

In the Lone Tree dual, L-M got pins from 132-pounder Owen Stumbo, 152-pounder Chris Day and 170-pounder Kendal Pugh.

Falcon heavyweight Spencer Kessel had a pin over New London’s Trent Wilkerson. Pugh and Kessel had L-M’s only wins in contested matches against Notre Dame. The two seniors both put their Notre Dame opponent on their backs within the first minute.

Girls wrestling

West Liberty takes fourth: The Comets scored 119 team points to take fourth at the Cascade Invitational. Cedar Falls finished with the highest team total at 269 while Anamosa and East Buchanan both scored 168 points.

West Liberty’s Dionni Garcia-Vasquez won the 145-pound weight class.

Silvia Garcia-Vasquez at 115, Ava Morrison at 130 and 190-pounder Amerie Alvarado had second-place finishes for West Liberty. Kiley Collins took fourth at 130 behind Morrision.

Comets’ 140-pounder Nellie Stagg and 235-pounder Tatum Hale turned in third-place efforts.