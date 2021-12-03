Prep report: Muskies split duals while other area teams find success

Wrestling

Muskies split duals: Muscatine beat Clinton, 45-30, but lost to Pleasant Valley, 54-18, in the first meet under new head coach Scott Mauck.

Lincoln Brookhart (132 pounds), Jett Fridley (170) and Evan Franke (220) and won two matches for the Muskies.

Muscatine's next contest comes Saturday at the Bob Murphy Invitational, held at West Delaware High School.

Wilton takes two duals: The Wilton Beavers started the season off with a pair of dual wins, beating North Cedar 60-21 and Northeast 71-12.

The Beavers have five wrestlers ranked in Class 1A, and all went undefeated on Tuesday night.

Among them, second-ranked Brody Brisker received a forfeit and pinned Northeast's Nate Lorenzen at the 113-pound weight class. Garrett Burkle, ranked 12th at 145, pinned Northeast's Zander Selser and also got a forfeit. And Kaden Shirk, ranked 11th at 170, pinned Northeast's Caleb Gruhn.

Wilton will be in Wapello on Saturday for the Willard Howell Invitational.