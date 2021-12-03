Prep report: Muskies split duals while other area teams find success

Wrestling
Muskies split duals: Muscatine beat Clinton, 45-30, but lost to Pleasant Valley, 54-18, in the first meet under new head coach Scott Mauck.
Lincoln Brookhart (132 pounds), Jett Fridley (170) and Evan Franke (220) and won two matches for the Muskies.
Muscatine's next contest comes Saturday at the Bob Murphy Invitational, held at West Delaware High School.
Wilton takes two duals: The Wilton Beavers started the season off with a pair of dual wins, beating North Cedar 60-21 and Northeast 71-12.
The Beavers have five wrestlers ranked in Class 1A, and all went undefeated on Tuesday night.
Among them, second-ranked Brody Brisker received a forfeit and pinned Northeast's Nate Lorenzen at the 113-pound weight class. Garrett Burkle, ranked 12th at 145, pinned Northeast's Zander Selser and also got a forfeit. And Kaden Shirk, ranked 11th at 170, pinned Northeast's Caleb Gruhn.
Wilton will be in Wapello on Saturday for the Willard Howell Invitational.
Comets go 3-0 at quad: West Liberty was able to find victory against Bellevue by a 63-12 score, Cascade (60-21) and Regina Catholic (49-24).
Bellevue only won one contested match against West Liberty while Cascade only took two and New London four.
West Liberty will be taking part in the Cliff Keen Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Independence.
Durant loses two duals: The Wildcats came up on the short end against Camanche (42-27) and Monticello (48-16).
Ethan Gast, Durant's 132-pounder who's ranked 12th in Class 1A, went 2-0, with a pair of major decisions over Monticello's Mark Sunlin and Camanche's Ethan Benavides.
Durant will be a part of the Willard Howell Invitational at Wapello High School on Saturday.