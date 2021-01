Wrestling

Wapello nabs two wins: The Indians went 2-1 at a quadrangular in Pekin Thursday, falling only to 1A No. 7 New London.

Wapello beat the hosts 45-33 and Van Buren County 57-15 but fell to New London 48-36.

Zach Harbison (113/120) and Chase Witte (138) got pins in their only two contested matches. Caleb Ealey (160) and Elijah Belzer (132) also got two contested wins and a forfeit.

Dawson Tipps (106) got a pin in his only contested match.

