Prep wrestling report: Wilton dominates RVC tournament

WEST BRANCH, Iowa -- Eight individual champions and 13 of its 14 wrestlers placing in the top five, Class 1A second-ranked Wilton cruised to the River Valley Conference title with an astounding 291 points Saturday.

Wilton won the first six title matches in a row and Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126) and Trae Hagen (138) eclipsed the 40-win mark on the season. Austin Etzel (113) won a wild 14-10 match over Monticello's Jonah Luensman while Mason Shirk (106) claimed a 14-3 major decision win against Tipton's Jayson Johnson.

Jordan Dusenberry (132), Kaden Shirk (182) and Kaufmann (285) all won their finals matches by pin.

West Liberty finished seventh with 92 points. Durant (57) was 12th.

Joshua Zeman won a conference title for West Liberty at 152, clipping Wilton's Garrett Burkle 9-8 in the finals. In the semifinals, Zeman edged out Anamosa's Miken Wheeler by 6-5 decision. The Comets had four others place in the top four.

Durant's Kadyn Kraklio (160) made it to the finals on two bonus point wins, but was pinned by Bellevue's Casey Tath in 5:03.

Muskies sixth at MAC: Evan Franke finished as Mississippi Athletic Conference runner-up to lead the Muscatine wrestling team to a sixth-place finish Saturday at Central DeWitt High School.

Franke registered wins over Davenport Central's Walid Botcho, 13-4, and Central DeWitt's Layton Slaymaker, 12-7, before losing to top seed and North Scott senior AJ Petersen 15-4 in the championship match at 195 pounds.

Muscatine had three other top-four finishers in Lincoln Brookhart (third at 126), Seth Reiland (fourth at 138) and Andy Franke (fourth at 182).

Bettendorf set a MAC record with 10 individual champions and 317.5 points. Muscatine totaled 71 points to finish six in front of Clinton and 41 behind fifth-place Davenport Assumption.

Four locals finish on top at SEISC tournament: Two wrestlers from Louisa-Muscatine and one apiece from Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union and Wapello were on top of the podium at Saturday's Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament in New London.

Columbus finished as the runner-up in the team race with 176 points behind the 242.5 amassed by Notre Dame/West Burlington. Wapello (135) and Louisa-Muscatine (101) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kendal Pugh (170) and Spencer Kessel (220) recorded first-place finishes for the Falcons. Pugh notched a pin and an 11-6 win over Pekin's Gavyn Brown in the finals while Kessel had two pins, including sticking 39-match winner Trent Wilkerson of New London in 0:52.

Columbus heavyweight Russel Coil improved to 39-4 on the year with a title behind two pins in under one minute. The Wildcats went 0-3 in their other title matches, but recorded six that placed in the top four.

Wapello's Zach Harbison (138) registered 8-3 and 6-2 verdicts and then pinned Burlington Notre Dame's Kynnick Christofferson in 3:17. The Indians had eight wrestlers finish in the top five, including two runners-up.