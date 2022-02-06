Prep wrestling roundup: Area wrestlers head to districts

WILTON — The Wilton High School wrestling team advanced nine of the 13 wrestling that took to the mat at Saturday's Class 1A Section 1 wrestling tournament.

The Beavers scored 218 team points on their home mat at Wilton High School. That was good for second in the team score behind Alburnett's winning mark of 227 points. West Branch came in third with 113.

Durant came in sixth out of eight teams with 84 points.

In the finals, Wilton secured the spots in the two lowest weights with 106-pounder Kale McQuillen and fifth-ranked 113-pounder Brody Brisker winning their weight classes.

Wilton also moved wrestlers through in two of the heaviest weight classes, with heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann pinning his way into next Saturday's district meet at Cascade High School.

Durant's Ethan Gast won the 126-pound weight class while teammate Kadyn Kraklio will wrestle at districts after being the runner-up at 152.

At 195, Aiden Hewitt used a pin in the wrestleback round to give Wilton its last district qualifier of the day.

In between, Kaden Shirk took the title match at 170.

The Beavers also had four more reach the finals and lose, though they all advance to the district round as well. Those include: 120-pounder Jordan Dusenberry, 138-pounder Owen Milder, 145-pounder Garrett Burkle and 182-pounder Gavin Schnepper.

Comets advance eight: A trio of West Liberty Comet wrestlers advanced to past the Class 2A Section 16 meet at Solon High School with sectional championships while five more advanced with runner-up finishes.

All those advancing will wrestle Saturday at Williamsburg High School in the District 8 tournament.

The Comets finished second as a team with 211 points. West Burlington-Notre Dame was first (243) and Solon third (201.5).

West Liberty was led by championship-winning Joshua Zeman (32-11) at 145, third-ranked Drake Collins (40-3) and 11th-ranked 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan (32-6).

Runner-up finishers for the Comets included: Colin Cassady (38-5) at 106, Ryker Dengler (23-27) at 126, Bryson Garcia (19-31) at 132, Felipe Molina (35-11) at 182 and heavyweight Quintyn Rocha (34-14)

Wapello, L-M produce five qualifiers: Though Louisa-Muscatine Kendal Pugh was the only local winner, the Wapello Indians and L-M Falcons have four more wrestlers who prolonged their season.

Wapello finished with 151 team points, putting the Indians fourth among eight teams. Lisbon won the meet with 252.5 points, Regina (159) placed second and WACO (153.5) was third at English Valleys High School. Louisa-Muscatine was sixth (96).

Louisa-Muscatine's Kendal Pugh secured a spot at Saturday's District 7 meet at Wapello with a win at 160. Pugh (32-8) beat Sam Aitchision of Regina by 7-6 decision in the title bout.

L-M 113-pounder Skyler Beck moved on with a second-place effort. Heavyweight Spencer Kessel (27-10) also advanced for the Falcons via runner-up placing.

Wapello's second-place finishers were Zach Harbison (34-13) at 120 and Garrett Dickey (23-16) at 126.

Columbus get a trio through: The Columbus-Winfield-Mount Union Wildcats qualified three wrestlers for Saturday's Class 2A District 8 tournament at Williamsburg High School.

The Wildcats scored 147 team points, good for fourth of eight teams at Benton Community High School during the Class 2A Section 15 meet.

Lane Scorpil (40-0) won the 120-pound weight class. He beat Benton Community's Jordan Thys with a 21-8 tech fall in the finals.

Kai Malone (27-20) will also advance with a runner-up effort at 220, as will Russell Coil (27-10) after he took second at 285.

