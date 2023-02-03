CORALVILLE — Hannah Rogers walked into the hallway inside Xtream Arena, all the way to Wilton's space in the spare gymnasiums.

She sat on a cooler with her head facing the wall.

Dreams of a repeat state wrestling title were dashed on Friday night.

Rogers got pinned for the second time in as many weeks by Cedar Rapids Prairie's top-ranked and unbeaten 125-pounder Mackenzie Childers in 3 minutes, 18 seconds to finish as the runner-up.

"Bottom work has always been something that I've practiced a lot and against a tough opponent, she rides a lot like I do," Rogers said. "It is the right way to ride."

It was a rematch of a regional final last week, where Childers stuck Rogers at 1:56 of the opening period. The Beavers junior reached the second period, but trailed 5-0 after the first two minutes.

Childers reversed Rogers, then rolled into the pin. After finishing runner-up as a freshman, the Hawks sophomore tallied her first state title.

"I hope I can meet her again in freestyle," Rogers said.

Rogers, who clipped Ridge View's Tatum Shepherd in the semifinals 9-7 on a headlock for five points, aims to get back on top of the podium with one year to go.

"I'm not a headlock girl so if I'm throwing them, it is a situation where you got to go big or go home," Rogers said. "I'm extremely grateful at this point in my career. Not every girl gets to experience something like this."

West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vazquez placed third on a medical forfeit by Anamosa's Adison Musser. The Comets sophomore lost by technical fall in the semis to Sioux City North's Molly Sek, but rebounded with two wins.

A pair of double-digit seeds in Wilton's Kaydence Boorn and Durant's Lainey Shelangoski snared podium spots.

Boorn, the 13th seed at 140, won three straight matches on the back side, including a 10-6 triumph in the bloodround over Earlham's Haley Glade. Boorn recorded a third-period takedown and two back points.

"It was a lot to take in at first, it was very stressful at times," Boorn said. "After accomplishing my first couple of goals, then it was a matter of adjusting my goals. It has been fun."

Even with losing her final two matches by pin and placing eighth, Boorn was still happy with her performance. It was her first year out for wrestling as a prep.

Her uncle is the boys head coach and her dad always envisioned Boorn being on the mat. She admitted watching Rogers win a state title last year was a big reason she put on a Beavers singlet.

"I've always been around it," Boorn said. "I've really enjoyed it so far."

The sophomore is planning on a full offseason of wrestling to see just how high her ceiling is in the sport.

"Just continue learning more technique and perfecting the stuff I already know," Boorn said.

Shelangoski capped her run to the medal stand with a narrow setback to Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek 7-5 in the seventh-place bout. The Wildcats junior led 3-0, then Humlicek rallied with two takedowns and two back points.

Even walking off the mat afterward, Shelangoski didn't drop her head.

"I showed a lot of grit, I think," she said.

Shelangoski reached the quarters, then recorded a pin in the bloodround to finish in the top eight. A year ago, she went 3-2 and lost in the bloodround.

She didn't want to be denied again.

"I know I could have done better, so I worked my butt off," Shelangoski said.

Her tournament included knocking off the fifth and ninth seeds along with going to the wire against the second seed. Shelangoski was the 12th seed and finished the year with 28 wins.

She's hopeful a return trip next year goes further.

"I didn't look at my bracket, I didn't know what I was seeded," Shelangoski said. "It doesn't play with me mentally. This will give me a big push."