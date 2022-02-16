State wrestling preview: Comets have handful of hopefuls

WEST LIBERTY — The West Liberty High School wrestling team has produced a champion at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in each of the past two seasons, and Joshua Zeman thinks he knows which of the five Comets going to state will keep that streak alive.

“All five of us,” the junior 145-pounder said with a smirk.

Zeman enters the state meet as one of two Comets unranked along with senior 182-pounder Felipe Molina.

“They know they’re capable,” West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. “The sky is the limit. Anything can happen if you get in the right situation.”

Lightweight Colin Cassady and 170-pounder Drake Collins are among the top seeds in their weight classes at state to headline the West Liberty delegation, hoping to follow up state championships won by Will Esmoil in 2019-20 and Kobe Simon in 2020-21.

“The three of us (juniors) have been wrestling together since we were in like first or second grade,” Cassady said. “It feels great knowing that not only all of us qualified this year, but get to come back and go for it again next year. That sets a good example for the younger kids that are coming up because there’s another group behind us that have grown up wrestling together just like us.”

The West Liberty contingent aren't the only area wrestlers capable of winning a 2A state title, either, as Columbus-Winfield Mount Union sends undefeated senior Lane Scorpil (42-0) to Des Moines. As a junior at 113 pounds, he went 42-2 and took third at state. The senior 120-pounder enters this season’s finale ranked third by IAwrestle.com at 120.

Cassady (40-5) and Collins (42-3) join senior 195-pounder Jahsiah Galvan (34-7) as Comets that will go against opponents with double-digit losses in the first round.

Cassady drew Carroll’s Dreylen Schweitzer (30-14) while Collins has Independence's Mitch Johnson (37-12). Both Comet juniors are ranked third in their respective divisions.

Galvan is to go against Ballard's 11th-ranked Henry Christensen (30-10).

“It feels especially good being able to go with this many teammates,” he said. “Hopefully, it’ll be a good experience. … It was kind of a steady progression this season. I had to learn how to pace myself throughout matches and things like that.”

Galvan’s natural ability was put on display this season, as the 195-pound senior decided to give wrestling a shot after three winter sports seasons of opting for basketball.

“Talk about a kid that just has a God-given talent,” Alke said of Galvan. “He has so much athletic ability, and he’s super coachable. It’s been a pleasure having him this season. He’s going to succeed at whatever he does in the future.”

“At the beginning of the season, control was a big thing, but (Galvan) picked it up really quick,” said Collins.

At 182, Molina (36-12) draws second-ranked Fernando Villaescusa (35-1) of Gilbert while the 145-pound Zeman (34-12) gets seventh-ranked Brenden Heying (34-4) of Benton Community.

Molina (36-12) has pondered the idea that he may be fortunate just to be going to state.

“I feel like I pretty much got lucky (to qualify after being a runner-up at districts),” said Molina. “But that’s really the point. It was just about not giving up. That was my experience.”

His coach, however, disagrees with the senior’s assessment.

“I don’t think luck had anything to do with it. (Molina is) super talented and has been beating guys his whole career. He’s dangerous to wrestle, and he’s capable of beating anybody” said Alke. “This is a crazy time of the season. Everybody wants to be at the top of their game and wants to be peaking. We’re fortunate we came through with as many as we did, and I’m proud of all of our guys for what they did this season.”

Class 3A

Count Lincoln Brookhart among those surprised the sophomore made it to the Class 3A state tournament for the Muscatine High School wrestling team.

“I’m still trying to comprehend it,” the 132-pounder said after last Saturday’s runner-up effort at the Class 3A District 8 tournament. “It’s just crazy. … I’m so surprised. I think it’s awesome (for the four of us to be going).”

Brookhart (21-17) is matched up against top-three ranked Kane Naaktgeboren (35-1) of Linn-Mar.

“Lincoln kind of came out of nowhere to qualify,” Muscatine head coach Scott Mauck said. “I don’t know what he would have (said if you) told him a year ago he’d be going to state right now, but good things are coming from him, and there are even better things ahead for him and a lot of our other guys.”

The Muskies are sending three more to state besides Brookhart. Two seniors and two sophomores in total.

Muscatine is also sending sophomore Evan Franke (30-10) at 220 along with seniors Jett Fridley and 182-pounder Nathan Beatty.

Like Brookhart, Franke faces a tough first-round matchup against another sophomore, as the 11th-ranked Franke drew seventh-ranked Ayden Hoag (44-3). Beatty gets second-ranked Greyson Gardner (40-1), a senior from Western Dubuque.

With Fridley (29-10), 170 pounds has become a legacy class as the school’s third-most winning wrestler, Tim Nimely, made it to state in each of the last three seasons, all at that weight. Fridley gets third-ranked Colin Driscoll (27-6) of Waukee first.

“We’re graduating five good seniors,” Mauck said. “Now the business starts. There are no gimmes at state. On paper, we should do pretty well. But the paper doesn’t wrestle. I couldn’t be more proud of them, though.”

Class 1A

While the Wilton Beavers have already been busy at state after qualifying for the Class 1A state team duals, three Beavers will turn around and compete as individuals.

Durant 126-pounder Ethan Gast (38-4) also qualified in 1A. The seventh-ranked Gast wasn’t done any favors with the draw, getting matched up against fifth-ranked Don Bosco freshman Kyler Knaack (30-3) in the first round.

Wilton’s Brody Brisker (45-1) enters the 113-pound tournament ranked fourth, the place he took at state as a freshman. First, the sophomore faces New London freshman Gage Burden (37-17).

Freshman seventh-ranked 120-pounder Jordan Dusenberry (38-7) will go against Don Bosco sophomore Andrew Kimball (23-16) for the right to possibly face top-seeded Garret Rinken (51-0), a junior from Nashua-Plainfield, in the second round.

At 170, 12th-ranked Kaden Shirk (39-6) will go to the mat against Akron-Westfield junior Lane Kenny (38-9). Like Dusenberry, should Shirk win his weight’s top-ranked wrestler might await. Shirk’would face Don Bosco senior Cade Tenold (31-2) if Tenold wins his first match as well.

