Two-time medalist Cacho becomes trailblazer for girls wrestling in Muscatine

CORALVILLE — Just six years ago, Virginia Cacho was living in poverty-stricken Honduras and uneducated. She couldn’t speak English and knew very little about the sport of wrestling.
Cacho's father wanted a better life for his daughter.
So Cacho moved to the United States at age 13, has learned English, is on the cusp of earning a high school diploma and has become a trailblazer for girls wrestling at Muscatine High School.
After becoming the program’s first medalist at last year’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament, Cacho added a second medal to her collection Saturday evening with a third-place finish at 170 pounds in the third annual event at the newly built Xtream Arena.
“This means a lot to me,” Cacho said. “I still remember my first time wrestling and I was like, ‘I’m never going to place.’ I still can’t believe it. The coaches are so great and have helped me a lot.
“Last year (finishing eighth) pushed me a lot this year because I came in with a mindset I’m going to do better and go higher. This wasn’t about me, but it is for my school and for my team.”
Cacho came to Muscatine from Central America in the seventh grade.
She played basketball as a freshman but admitted she wasn't too fond of it. One of her friends was a wrestling manager and asked if she wanted to join.
After watching some of the squad’s workouts, Cacho became intrigued with the sport and asked Kane about joining the team.
She was the program’s only female participant last year.
“A lot of people ask me why I like wrestling, and wrestling has helped me mentally and physically to trust myself and my confidence,” she said. “It has helped me to work with a team.
“I didn’t know anything about wrestling when I started my sophomore year, but the thing I really liked was how the team supported each other, win or lose, and I wanted to be part of that. I feel I need a family and that’s what I get from this.”
Cacho was joined in Muscatine's wrestling room this year by two other females, Malia Cook and Bayley Hawkins, who each reached the quarterfinals of this year’s state tournament.
“When Virginia started in 10th grade, it was just more about her being curious and seeing what it was like,” Kane said. “Last year, she really started taking things serious, started going to camps with us, doing offseason training and now is considering wrestling in college.
“I think having some other girls join the team helped with her confidence and development this year. It has been cool to see her get this far.”
Cacho recorded a second-period pin in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Morgan Smith of Denver in the semifinals by fall in 4 minutes, 25 seconds.
Cacho regrouped with a 47-second pin in the consolation semifinals and capped the day with a 16-second fall in the third-place match against Clear Creek Amana’s Caitlyn Williams.
A lengthy celebration ensued. Cacho jumped up and down in excitement, leaped into Kane’s arms and had tears in her eyes.
“I can’t believe it,” she said. “It is amazing. I’m so happy.”
Cacho finished the season 14-3.
“We think she’s a pretty intimidating wrestler,” Kane said. “She wakes up feeling dangerous and wrestles aggressively. She sees the way her teammates Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh wrestle, she replicates their aggressiveness.”
Cacho has a couple of options to continue her wrestling career in college. Grand View University in Des Moines is among her top choices.
Kane believes Cacho’s success can be a springboard for girls wrestling in the community.
Cook and Hawkins jumped on board this season. Will others follow?
“We’re hoping to see an explosion in numbers,” Kane said. “It is contagious. You can see what is happening across the state with this event (457 participants). The more the Muscatine community sees that girls are wrestling and girls are having success and fun with it, we’re hoping there is more interest.”