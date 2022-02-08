Wilton clinches first state duals berth since 2013-14

WILTON — With one weight class to go, Wilton High School wrestling coach Gabe Boorn surrendered the Beavers’ lead by forfeiting at 170 pounds, putting the team’s hopes in the hands of Kaden Shirk.

The gamble paid off, as Shirk, who ordinarily wrestles at 170, pinned Alburnett’s River Williams at 182 to advance Wilton to the Class 1A state dual meet for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Eighth-ranked Wilton beat 11th-ranked Alburnett by a 38-34 final.

"It's great for our seniors and helps fuel the fire for our program for years to come with our younger guys," Boorn said. "(Forfeiting 170) and moving Kaden to 182 was a strategic move, knowing what we were going up against. We have confidence in all of our guys. We didn't need a pin, but that's what we got and we'll take it.

"We knew they would have to put someone out at 182 ... It was a heck of a finish to a great night. Even our guys who got stuck, they battled and gave us everything we wanted."

Alburnett beat 12th-ranked Sigourney Keota 42-30 in the first round of the meet, held at Wilton High School on Tuesday night.

Wilton not only saw Alburnett last Saturday at individual sectionals, but will also see the advancing Pirates again on Saturday at the District 1 tournament in Cascade.

"We'll have Round 3 for a lot of guys on Saturday, and we'll hope to come out on top again," said Boorn.

The junior Shirk (37-6) pinned Williams (8-22) in under a minute for the victory.

In one of the biggest wins for the Beavers on the night at 126, seventh-ranked Jordan Dusenberry (36-7) mounted a 14-10 comeback win over sixth-ranked Preston Klostermann (44-5).

Dusenberry lost to the same opponent at sectionals last Saturday at Wilton, though both will advance to districts as each placed in the top two, and may see each other again.

"I was just trying to keep my mental mindset right going into the third," Dusenberry said. "I've tried to work on that all season. I lost to him because I was gassed. I wasn't ready for it. But I kept my head and pushed through tonight.

"It's a confidence-booster, especially if I see him again. But I hope we can keep going back to state as a team throughout my four years here."

Dusenberry, a freshman, trailed 10-8 at the end of the second period and 12-8 after Klostermann scored two in the early seconds of the third before Dusenberry scored six unanswered over the final minute-plus for the comeback decision.

Witon senior Gavin Schnepper (26-18) led off the dual with an 8-6 decision over Luke Schneider (17-23) at 195.

Schneider scored a takedown with 22 seconds left to make it 7-6, but Schnepper added an escape to seal it.

Juniors Aiden Hewitt and Alexander Kaufmann (30-9) followed with Wilton pins at 220 and heavyweight.

Once the weight classes came back to the light weights, the Beavers recorded wins at 106, 113 and 120. That span was kicked off by an 8-4 decision in favor of freshman Kale McQuillen (22-5) over the Pirates’ 11th-ranked Rowdy Neighbor. Fifth-ranked Brody Brisker (43-1) followed McQuillen with a pin of Dawson Becker in just over three minutes.

"This is awesome," Brisker, a sophomore said. "Last year, we came two points short of making it as a team. I've been waiting for this for a long time, it's been in the back of my head since last year.

"We knew we had it, we had Shirk in our pocket going into that last match ... My brothers (Trey and Kael) came through here and were on great teams, but never got to go to team duals. It's been a long time, but it's awesome to get back."

Wilton’s 138-pounder Owen Milder (38-8) also won for the Beavers, pinning Alburnett’s Shayden Washburn in 2:30.

"A feel like we've just been pushing each other to get stronger," Milder said. "We push each other to the max, but we get good outcomes like this.

"I felt really good going into that last match. I thought we might send Shirk out at 170, but we made the right choice. It doesn't matter what weight he wrestled at, he was going to get us that (state-qualifier) banner."

The Pirates trailed the Beavers 33-12 at one point. Wilton was then deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct just prior to Alburnett rattling off a pair of pins, a 10-0 major decision and a forfeit to take the lead at 34-32 setting up the finale.

Wilton will wrestle at state on Wednesday, February 16 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

"We have (individual) districts now coming up on Saturday)," Boorn said. "So, we'll transition back to individuals a little bit the rest of this week. But last time we were at team duals, (assistant coach) Nick Dohrmann was running the show and I was just an assistant. It's been a good road so far and just able to capitalize on some things.

"Even just qualifying as a team, it's a spark to the kids we have in the room ... We keep building from there."

Class 1A regional duals

at Wilton High School

First round: Alburnett 42, Sigourney-Keota 30

Finals

Wilton 38, Alburnett 34

195 -- Gavin Schnepper (Wil) 8-6 dec Luke Schneider; 220 -- Aiden Hewitt (Wil) pinned Nash Hamilton (1:38); 285 -- Alexander Kaufmann (Wil) pinned Josiah Redel (1:05); 106 -- Kale McQuillen (Wil) 8-4 dec Rowdy Neighbor; 113 -- Brody Brisker (Wil) pinned Dawson Becker (1:02); 120 -- Jordan Dusenberry (Wil) 14-10 dec Preston Klostermann; 126 -- Blaine McGraw (Alb) pinned Lucas Dora (1:09); 132 -- Brody Neighbor (Alb) pinned Trae Hagen (3:06); 138 -- Owen Milder (Wil) pinned Shayden Washburn (2:30); 145 -- Carson Klostermann (Alb) pinned Garrett Burkle (0:59); 152 -- Reece Klostermann (Alb) pinned Damian Pestle (3:02); 160 -- Gunnar Kenney (Alb) 10-0 MD Maxwell Yohe; 170 -- Hayden Baker (Alb) forfeit; 182 -- Kaden Shirk (Wil) pinned River Williams (0:51)

