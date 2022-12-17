Wilton duo wins titles on home mat, Wapello's Wolford wins too

WILTON — The day couldn't have gone much better for Hannah Rogers and Kiley Langley of the Wilton High School girls wrestling team.

The two both won titles at their home tournament at Wilton High School on Saturday and soaked up the moment as they received their medals.

"It was cool to see so many familiar faces here today and wrestle in front of so many people I know," Langley said.

Rogers (14-1), a state champion at last season's IWCOA state tournament and fourth-ranked wrestler at 125 by IAwrestle.com, took a first round bye before dispatching her two opponents by pinfall. In doing so, the junior needed just 2 minutes, 28 seconds of mat time.

"It's really cool because (Kiley and I are) best friends and practice partners," Rogers said. "It's great that we see each other succeed and see our hard work pay off.

"It was also nice to be at home and see a lot of the community come out, support us and see us wrestle. I saw a lot of little girls from Wilton here today, too. That was great to see."

Langley (16-2) earned a 17-1 tech fall in the second period of her first round match against Louisa-Muscatine's Jasmine Negron, then pinned Mid-Prairie's Ashlee Farrier in the second round. In her title bout, the Wilton senior got Muscatine's Ella Schroeder (9-9) on her back to score a pin in 3:33.

"The girls are doing a great job," said Wilton head coach Dakota Hargrave-LaMaack. "Coming up here, we're going to start tapering off on teaching new techniques, review the technique we have while ramping up the intensity even more and work on some conditioning to prepare for regionals.

"We have more in the tank. Once all the girls tap into it, they're going to be hard to stop."

But Rogers and Langley were far from the only area wrestlers that took home hardware.

Wapello's Tatum Wolford (15-2), ranked fifth, won the 140A weight class by pinning Davenport's Tayvia Kirk in 47 seconds and Mid-Prairie's Grace Conway in 1:26.

"I've been working this year on finishing my shots," said Wolford, who was runner-up at the IWCOA tournament last winter. "Last year, I was a little rough in that area. I need to keep my feet moving and stuff like that.

"My teammates push me in practice and we've all put in a lot of work in the room. I was the only girl on the team last year. This year we have five or six girls in the room every day. It's very different this year, but I love having more teammates (on the girls team).

"Christmas break is going to be huge for me. That's when I can gain some ground and get better. People tell me every day that I have more potential than I think I do."

Opposite the Wapello junior in the 140 bracket was Wilton sophomore Kaydence Boorn (10-4), who took third.

"We push each other to the absolute limit in practice," said Rogers. "Along with Kaydence, we go extremely hard at practice. All three of us definitely put in a lot of work behind the scenes."

"No days off," Langley added.

A host of area wrestlers finished in the top three of their weight divisions.

At 100 pounds, Wapello's Kenadee Helscher (11-6) was runner-up. Her weight class was in a round-robin format, and in Round 2, the Arrows' grappler beat Wilton's Audrey Cummings (8-11) by a 3-0 decision in a battle of freshmen, ultimately determining second and third place.

Durant junior Lainey Shelangoski (11-3) earned second place at 105, as was Louisa-Muscatine 155-pound sophomore Ava Johnson.

The Falcons also saw third-place efforts from freshman Lexi Eaton (12-4) at 110, sophomore Madilyn Eichelberger (8-2) at 120A and senior Aly Ziegenhorn (1-4) take fourth at 115.

Durant produced a fourth-place finisher in the lower 'B' divisions at 125B in Mia Berry (6-8). The Wildcat sophomore finished one spot ahead of Muscatine senior Kily Castillo (5-7).

At 130B, L-M senior Breanna Maish was third, while Maish's sophomore teammate Beanna Skillin (3-8) finished in the top three at 170B.

In total, 16 schools were represented at the tournament. And as numbers across the state grow by leaps and bounds, so does the quality of the matches.

"It was great," Hargrave-LaMaack said. "This gym was packed all day long. It was great to see all the Wilton students that came through and watched today and cheered on our girls.

"The girls are anxious to learn and that's evident. The quality of wrestling has stepped up this year. It really has. And it's so exciting to see all the girls from so many schools get out on the mat and fight as hard as they can."

Girls wrestling

Wilton Invitational

At Wilton High School

Championship matches

105 - McKenna Rogers (Solon) pinned Lainey Shelangoski (Durant) 2:13; 115 - Kiersten Swart (Mt. Vernon) def. Kate Richards 8-2; 120 - Jadalynn Daily (Davenport) pinned Elli Shebetka (Mt. Vernon) 2:57; 125 - Hannah Rogers (Wilton) pinned Claire Gaffney (Mt. Vernon) 1:24; 130 - Kiley Langley (Wilton) pinned Ella Schroeder (Muscatine) 3:33; 135 - Ellie Brenneman (Mid-Prairie) pinned Marissa Cline (Mid-Prairie) 1:25; 140 - Tatum Wolford (Wapello) pinned Grace Conway 1:26; 155 - Mia Garvey (Mid-Prairie) pinned Ava Johnson (Louisa-Muscatine) 0:48; 170 - Libby Dix (Mt. Vernon) pinned Leah Schwenker (Cascade) 1:35; 235 - Natalie Albright (Mt. Pleasant) pinned Cambrie McLoyd (Clinton) 2:10

Round robin results

100 - 1. Gabi Robertson (Mid-Prairie) 2. Kenadee Helscher (Wapello), 3. Audrey Cummings (Wilton), 4. Koda Fogg (Tipton), 5. Lauren Keeler (West Branch); 110 - 1. Emmersen Thomas (West Branch), 2. Akemah McClendon (Clinton), 3. Lexi Eaton (Lousa-Muscatine), 4. Elizabeth Morf (Mt. Vernon), 5. Alyssa Lovell (Tipton); 145 - 1. Addison Burden (Solon), 2. Greta Brus (Davenport), 3. Kaylee Kitzel (Mt. Vernon), 4. Ellla Madsen (Cascade); 190 - 1. Zenlynn Lee (Mt. Pleasant), 2. Meredith Coppess (Tipton), 3. Araceli Rodriguez (Clinton), 4. Mae Stoops (Mt. Vernon)