Wilton racks up wins, goes 3-0 at home RVC quadrangular

WILTON — Owen Milder bulked up for football and didn’t see a reason to trim back down for wrestling.

So far, so good for the Wilton High School sophomore.

After going 38-9 and capturing a River Valley Conference title as a freshman at 138 pounds, Milder has wrestled at 160 this season and is off to a 9-0 start with five pins and two major decisions.

“I wanted to bulk up for football,” Milder said. “And ended up more than I thought. I think I got up to 175 (at the start of football season). I was thinking about trying to get back down to 152 for wrestling, but I like being around 160-170.

“I think that’s where I'll be going forward.”

Two of those pins came Thursday night at Wilton High School as the Beavers, ranked as the No. 3 dual team in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com, cruised to three wins in a River Valley Conference quadrangular.

Wilton beat Dyersville Beckman Catholic in its opener, 78-0, then defeated Camanche 75-6 and Cascade 62-18.

The Beavers scored 19 pin falls in total for the night.

“The intensity is high and the goals are high this year,” said Wilton head coach Gabe Boorn. “It keeps the boys driven. We have kids fighting for spots in the lineup, which keeps the intensity high.

“We’ve got freshmen and sophomores fighting for their spot every day and juniors and seniors leading the way right now.”

Cascade turned around and went for two wins aside from the Wilton loss. The Cougars topped Camanche 60-24 and took down Beckman 48-21. Camanche scored a win over Beckman, 42-30.

The Beavers made it to state duals as a team last winter but seemingly got deeper and younger this season. And Wilton even wrestled short-handed Thursday night.

“Our 152 and 170 were out with illness and/or injury, but being able to shuffle and shift and have guys ready to go and fill in is great,” Boorn said. “They all stepped up and did well.”

To be sure, Wilton, like most teams, lost some quality wrestlers to graduation. For the Beavers, 132-pounder Lucas Dora and 160-pounder Gavin Schnepper moved on after winning 20-plus matches as seniors.

The current Wilton lineup features eight ranked wrestlers among the 14 weight classes and has nine grapplers on the roster that are undefeated with five or more varsity matches under their belts in 2022-23.

Junior Brody Brisker (9-0) is ranked third at 126, while freshman Gabriel Brisker made his first appearance in the state rankings, checking in at No. 7 at 120 after his 8-0 start.

“I’ve been picking on my brother a lot (in practice),” said Brody Brisker, who went for a pin, tech. fall and forfeit win on Thursday. “He doesn’t like it, but it’s just something he has to go through.

“He has to realize he has big shoes to fill.”

Even with Milder packing on the pounds, the Beavers are very dangerous at 138 and below.

Along with the Brisker brothers, lightweight freshman Mason Shirk is ranked seventh and is 8-0, sophomore 132-pounder Jordan Dusenberry is ranked fourth and 8-0 and senior Trae Hagen is 8-0 at 138.

The Beavers’ depth was on display Thursday at 113, where Austin Etzel took over for Owen Adlfinger (4-0).

Etzel (7-0) beat 1A third-ranked Brock Morris by a 7-5 decision in SV-1 in what may have been the night’s most exciting match.

The Wilton sophomore trailed 5-4 late in the third period but scored a one-point escape to tie it at five with under 40 seconds remaining. Etzel would score on a two-point takedown to end the sudden death match.

“Our young guys are always ready to scrap,” Boorn said. “They know the expectations in the room, and they know it takes a lot of effort to make this lineup. It only makes us better.

“Etzel’s match stands out tonight. That was a heck of a match. He didn’t back down and kept moving forward. He only had four matches under his belt coming into tonight, but he gave it everything he had and wrestled smart. He finished very well, and I’m very proud of him. It was a great way for him to set the expectation for himself for the rest of the season.”

In the upper weights, the Beavers feature third-ranked Kaden Shirk (8-0), a senior 182-pounder, 195-pound freshman Kane Willey (8-1) and tenth-ranked heavyweight Alexander Kaufmann, a senior who’s off to a 6-1 start.

And with sights set on returning to team state and finishing better than last season’s 0-3 showing at team state, Wilton’s room is intense and super competitive this season, with some weights two or three wrestlers deep with varsity-quality talent.

“We definitely want to go back and win it,” 126-pounder Brody Brisker (9-0). “We feel like we’re a top-two team this year. That’s our main goal.

“I think it’s more intense this year in the room. Every practice is a hard one. We’re getting after it.”

Wilton 78, Beckman Catholic 0

106 -- Mason Shirk (W) forfeit, 113 -- Austin Etzel (W) forfeit, 120 -- Gabriel Brisker (W) pins Jake Schmidt 1:37, 126 -- Brody Brisker (W) pins Andrew Roling 2:00, 132 -- Jordan Dusenberry (W) pins Steven Roling 2:42, 138 -- Trae Hagen (W) pins Preston Hunter 3:44, 145 -- Hayden Hill (W) tech. fall Carter White 16-1 (2:32), 152 -- Damian Pestle (W) def. Riley White 12-5, 170 -- Lee Pasvogel (W) forfeit, 182 -- Kaden Shirk (W) pins Alex Hageman 3:30, 195 -- Kane Willey (W) forfeit, 220 -- Aiden Hewitt (W) forfeit, 285 -- Alexander Kaufmann (W) pins Erik Boge 5:53

Wilton 75, Camanche 6

106 -- Mason Shirk (W) pins Ethan Edens 2:20, 113 -- Austin Etzel (W) forfeit, 120 -- Gabriel Brisker (W) forfeit, 126 -- Brody Brisker (W) forfeit, 132 -- Jordan Dusenberry (W) pins Aidan Snodgrass 0:58, 138 -- Trae Hagen (W) forfeit, 145 -- Hayden Hill (W) def. Ethan Benavides 6-3, 152 -- Damian Pestle pins Nicholas Graham 1:26, 160 -- Owen Milder (W) pins Josiah Kampe 1:08, 170 -- Lee Pasvogel (W) pins Preston Rumler 2:53, 182 -- Kaden Shirk (W) pins Ben Gravert 1:53, 195 -- Kane Willey (W) forfeit, 220 -- Ethan Middendorp (C) pins Aiden Hewitt 1:25, 285 -- Alexander Kaufmann (W) forfeit

Wilton 62, Cascade 18

106 -- Mason Shirk (W) forfeit, 113 -- Austin Etzel (W) def. Brock Morris 7-5 (SV-1), 120 -- Gabriel Brisker (W) pins Kalvin Manternach 0:53, 126 -- Brody Brisker (W) tech. fall Cory Bradtke-Stelken 17-2 (2:44), 132 -- Jordan Dusenberry (W) pins Riley Koppes 0:25, 138 -- Trae Hagan (W) pins Eli Fritz 2:21, 145 -- Hayden Hill (W) forfeit, 152 -- Ty Frasher (C) pins Damian Pestle 3:31, 160 -- Owen Milder (W) forfeit, 170 -- Evan Vogel (C) pins Lee Pasvogel 1:06, 182 -- Kaden Shirk (W) pins Benjamin Gehl 1:23, 195 -- Kane Willey (W) pins Chris Mickel 3:05, 220 -- Cade Rausch (C) pins Aiden Hewitt 1:02, 285 -- Alexander Kaufmann (W) pins Bayne Manternach 1:30