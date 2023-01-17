Wilton stays unbeaten in duals with convincing win over Comets

WILTON — While the Wilton High School wrestling team's seniors soaked in recognition, the team was more than willing to share the spotlight with junior Garrett Burkle.

Ranked as the No. 2 dual team in Class 1A by IAwrestle.com, the Beavers stayed unbeaten in duals this season behind its 10 state-ranked wrestlers and defeated West Liberty, 69-10, at Wilton High School on Tuesday in a dual between River Valley Conference teams.

The Beavers are 22-0 in duals this season.

Wilton took three of four girls matches to take the varsity girls portion of the dual, 18-6.

The girls' matches included a comeback win by Wilton senior Kiley Langley, who scored a pin at 130 over freshman Kiley Collins at the 3-minute, 47-second mark in a match Collins led 14-13 just before the pin.

Wilton celebrated senior night at the beginning of the dual, and Burkle (18-3) was the center of attention to close the evening.

The 152-pound junior capped off the night by pinning West Liberty's Preston Daufeldt (5-9) in 1 minute to set off the rest of the Beavers' squad into a rousing rendition of 'Happy Birthday' to Burkle.

Bukle's mind, however, remained on the wrestling.

"It was a good win for the team, and I think I wrestled pretty well," Burkle said. "There's always room for improvement. We have another week to prepare for the postseason, so it's time to get after it.

"Up and down the lineup, we're really solid. The team wrestled great tonight. We have amazing partners in the room. Almost everyone in the lineup is ranked."

During the dual, Wilton took 12 of 14 matches, four of which were forfeits by West Liberty as the Comets were short-handed and most notably without Colin Cassady, the No. 3-ranked 113-pounder in 2A.

"We've had good battles over the years with West Liberty," Boorn said. "They're down a little bit with guys hurt. But our boys did some solid wrestling."

Wilton senior Alexander Kaufmann, ranked seventh in 1A at heavyweight, drew one of the Comets' forfeits, making his senior night more relaxed, although he approached the dual as if he was going to see action.

"I really love being a part of this team," Kaufmann said. "Since I didn't have a match tonight, I just kind of acted like I was and tried to keep my head right.

"This team just loves to work hard. Individually, we just have to keep winning matches and aim for higher seeding for districts."

And with Wilton hosting its district in the upcoming postseason, Kaufmann (28-4) and the Wilton seniors will get at least one more crack at wrestling on their home mat, plus a possible home dual as the team seeks a return to team state in 1A.

"All the workouts over the years — a lot of us started around preschool — we put a lot of work into this. I don't think I'll wrestle beyond high school, so it is my final year, but it's great to see success come out of all the work put in," said Wilton senior Kaden Shirk, ranked third at 182. "It's great to have people around you push you like we have here."

Without Cassady in the lineup, West Liberty's two other ranked wrestlers took down their Wilton opponents.

Ranked third at 170 pounds in 2A, West Liberty senior Drake Collins (25-3) needed only 1 minute, 9 seconds to put 1A 11th-ranked freshman Gatlin Rogers (20-10) on his back.

At 145, 12th-ranked (2A) senior Joshua Zeman (26-8) scored four points for West Liberty via a 16-4 major decision over freshman Hayden Hill (21-15).

Wilton started the night by getting a 16-1 tech. fall at 160 by ninth-ranked sophomore Owen Milder (31-5) before Collins' pin gave West Liberty a 6-5 lead.

The Beavers responded by winning the next 10 bouts.

Also getting pins for Wilton was fifth-ranked freshman lightweight Mason Shirk (32-2), seventh-ranked 138-pound senior Trae Hagen (34-3), 195-pound freshman Kane Willey (27-9) and 220-pound senior Aiden Hewitt (20-15).

The Beavers' seventh-ranked 113-pounder Austin Etzel scored four points for Wilton with a 10-1 major decision over Ryan Cassady of West Liberty.

"As we look at our lineup, we know everyone's potential," Boorn said. "As long as we can continue to keep them believing in themselves on the mat, the possibilities are endless. It was great for our seniors to come away with some wins.

"Going into this year, it was a little bit of silver lining that we didn't perform like we wanted to last season at team duals (when Wilton took eighth in 1A)," Boorn said. "They're all hungry to get back for that, which means we're all pushing each other hard in the room. We're clicking pretty well together."

The teams will see one another again on Thursday as both will be present for an RVC triangular at Durant.

"As long as we keep focused between the ears, the opportunities for this team will be there," Boorn said. "There were good matches that exposed some areas we still need to work on, but we're getting prepped for the postseason. It's getting that time of year. We'll find out next week where we'll be at for team duals, but I like where we're sitting."

Wilton 69, West Liberty 10

106 - Mason Shirk (W) pins Gavin Ryan 0:54, 113 - Austin Etzel (W) major dec. Ryan Cassady 10-1, 120 - Gabriel Brisker (W) forfeit, 126 - Brody Brisker (W) forfeit, 132 - Jordan Dusenberry (W) forfeit, 138 - Trae Hagen (W) pins Ryker Dengler 3:24, 145 - Joshua Zeman (WL) major dec. Hayden Hill 16-4, 152 - Garrett Burkle (W) pins Preston Daufeldt 1:00, 160 - Owen Milder (W) tech. fall Tytan Griffith 16-1 (3:57), 170 - Drake Collins (WL) pins Gatlin Rogers 1:09, 182 - Kaden Shirk (W) pins Timothy Baker 2:49, 195 - Kane Willey (W) pins Joe Akers 0:31, 220 - Aiden Hewitt (W) pins Perry Lehman 1:50, 285 - Alexander Kaufmann (W) forfeit

Girls matches

Wilton 18, West Liberty 6

105 - Audrey Cummings (W) pions Charli Gingerich 3:29, 130 - Kiley Langley (W) pins Kiley Collins 3:47, 135 - Mercedes Brockert (WL) pins Yashielis Crespo-Lopez 1:18, 140 - Kaydence Boorn (W) pins Nelli Stagg 2:54