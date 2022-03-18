WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Scorpil set the tone for Wildcats

WINFIELD — Lane Scorpil set an extremely high bar for himself and his team.

After his freshman season was derailed by injury and ended with a 15-12 record, the three-time Class 2A state-qualifier proceeded to go 122-7 over his career for the Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union wrestling team.

“I was out for half the season (as a freshman) because I broke my hand,” he said. “And then I came up short and took third at districts. After that, I felt like I had to make up for lost time.”

The only losses over that span suffered by the senior 120-pounder came at the state tournament.

It took the best to beat the Muscatine Journal's Wrestler of the Year, who placed sixth as a sophomore, third as a junior and fourth as a senior at state as he moved up the classes from freshman lightweight.

In each of those seasons, Scorpil was undefeated going into the state tournament.

Whether he was taking it all in as an underclassman or setting the tone as a senior leader, Scorpil brought a consistent, intense approach to practice and matches.

Another key for him was entering each contest with a clean slate. Scorpil focused on his side, without regard for the opponent on the other side of the mat waiting for him.

“Part of my mentality was not focusing on who I was going against,” he said. “I wouldn’t look at how well they did here or there. I’d just go out and wrestle. After the match, people would tell me a kid was ranked or did whatever. I just went out and tried to wrestle my match.”

His business-like approach also meant some quick outcomes.

In going 45-2 as a senior, Scorpil went for 31 pinfalls, four tech falls and major decisions each and three decisions.

“I don’t like to waste time,” he said. “I like to get out there, accomplish what I set out to and move on. … I don’t like to be a showboat or anything. If I can pin him quick, I will. If he’s hard to pin, I’ll go from there and take what I can get.”

Along with going to state, he also won three district, sectional and Southeast Iowa Super Conference titles for the Wildcats.

“Lane had a really great career,” Columbus/WMU head coach Andy Milder said. “That’s a credit to him and his dedication to the sport. He set goals at a young age and came up through the ranks wanting a state championship. We fell short of that, but for the most part, what he accomplished says a lot about his work ethic and desire to keep getting better.”

And while he kept a strong poker face during competition, when listing his favorite things about taking to the mat, it was about more than just him and his competitor.

“The crowd,” he said. “When it’s just you and that wrestler out there, the crowd really gets into it. In the moment, you can’t really think about it, but when you look back, it’s crazy. Nothing compares to it.”

Also a cross country and track and field runner at Winfield-Mount Union, wrestling brought out the best in Scorpil as a prep.

“I’m less intense in those sports, but the mentality is still the same,” the senior said. “You have to decide if you’re going to go hard or not, just like in wrestling.”

And in the process, he not only took over leadership of the team but got to pass some knowledge along to his teammates, particularly his younger brother, Ty.

“Lane’s intensity spread throughout our room,” Milder said. “Our younger kids understood what he set out to accomplish, and he set an example for them. Since he was a sophomore, he’s been a leader in our room.”

Perhaps the highest praise for Scorpil came when Milder noticed what happened when the senior wasn't there.

“There was a time this season where Lane was out of our lineup for a week, and it affected our whole team,” said Milder. “We didn’t wrestle very well. The next week (when he came back), we turned around and wrestled as well as we did all year. During our little slump, I was trying to figure out why we were like that, and everything came down to Lane not being around. I don’t know how to explain it fully, but his presence in the room, outside the room when they get together meant everything.

"He’s not a cocky kid. He doesn’t draw attention to himself and fits in with everyone. He can go out and wrestle — even lose a match — and come back and take time to spend with the younger kids. For a kid his age to do that — and he’s done it his whole career — to take the time to listen and talk to little kids and thank them for their support. Whatever he’s accomplished in wrestling, that to me told me he’s something special.”

The admiration between wrestler and coach was mutual.

“(Coach Milder) has always been the guy I could go talk to,” Scorpil said of his coach, who has been around the program for years but took over as head coach this season after being an assistant and co-head coach in previous years. “He helped me get my head straight when I was out of control or felt like things were going wrong. He always helped calm me down and kept me in check.”

For the younger Scopil, postseason wrestling has proved a tough nut to crack, even as Ty has amassed a 62-25 record over this first two seasons.

After going 21-16 as a 106-pound freshman, Ty closed his sophomore campaign at 113 with over 40 against single-digit losses but could not advance past sectionals.

But the work it took for the elder brother to accomplish what he did made it all worthwhile.

“Every day, we’d come together as a team and talk about what practice would be like,” the 120-pounder said. “And once we got started, there were no breaks. We just kept going. We liked to have hard practices.

“(Coach Milder) opened up the room for my brother and me and worked with us one on one. Ty definitely helped me. He never went easy on me, especially when I had a bad practice. I give him credit for that. He never backed down. He just needs to stay consistent.”

Still undecided about the next step, though very much open to wrestling at the next level, Scorpil may get a chance to prove himself all over again in college.

“Lane is an asset to any team he is a part of,” WMU cross county coach Amanda Hemsworth said. “His work ethic and can-do attitude are admirable both in and out of season. He encourage others, has a great sense of humor, and will always push himself to meet whatever goals are put in front of him. It truly has been a blessing for me to be able to coach and encourage such a talented young man. He will be missed next year.”

