Wrestlers learning the ropes, gaining beneficial mat time

WEST LIBERTY -- Although it’s just the first season of sanctioned girls wrestling in the state, several area teams feel ahead of the curve.

And that was on display Monday night at the West Liberty Invitational.

Whether it was the case of proactive hiring, family ties, a helpful boys team that gave some a head start or plain old natural ability, several area wrestlers are off to fast starts to the 2022-23 season.

“I feel like the beginners are catching on really fast,” West Liberty freshman Kiley Collins said. “It’s good to have a lot of girls out, and the more experienced people are a lot of help. It’s nice that we have a lot of girls out. It gives us a lot of different practice partners.

“I’ve grown up watching my older brother and little brother wrestle. I’ve just always grown up with it because it’s been such a big part of my family. It’s amazing to have this opportunity. Especially here, a lot of schools don’t have this.”

The home Comets placed a dozen wrestlers in the top three of the weight class/division. Wilton had a half-dozen in the top three, Wapello had five, Muscatine four and Durant two.

Wilton’s Hannah Rogers won the Iowa Women’s Coaches and Officials state tournament at 120 last season and has been met with little resistance so far in the 2022-23 season.

“I feel like we did pretty well,” Wilton coach Dakota Hargrave-LaMaack said. “We’re learning. Every time we step on the mat, we learn. Right now, we’re not so concerned with wins and losses. We’re trying to get everyone to learn techniques and gain confidence on the mat.

“It’s educational. We’re learning from everything. What our opponent is thinking, how to defend that, and tweaking moves to improve.”

Wapello’s returning state medalist Tatum Wolford finished second at 145. The Arrows’ Claire Anderson won the ‘B’ class at 155.

West Liberty sophomore Ava Morrison took first at the top division at 135. Like Morrison, Collins swept three matches to take the ‘B’ division of the 130-pound class.

While Collins relishes the chance to star on the mat after watching siblings through the years, she has one loss over West Liberty’s first three tournaments.

Though lacking as extensive a background in the sport, Morrison has proved to be a force thus far.

“I just wanted to come out and have fun,” Morrison said. “I mainly did wrestling for conditioning. But it’s been really fun to do this with my friends and see all of us getting better."

In addition to Collins and Morrison, West Liberty’s Silvia Garcia-Vazquez won the 120B division and Nelli Stagg won the title at 145B.

Durant had a pair of second-place finishers in Lainey Shelangoski at 105 and Mia Berry at 130D.

Muscatine’s Elsie Lewis won the 170B division and Ella Schroeder won the ‘D’ division of the 130-pound weight class.

Schroeder beat Wilton’s McKenna Rosenkild by fall in 1 minute, 5 seconds. Rosenkild ended in second place at 130C. Wilton’s Audrey Cummings was also a runner-up. Cummings did so at 100 pounds.

Wilton had three third-place finishers in Kaelyn Holladay (125B), Yashielis Crespo-Lopez (135C) and Kaydence Boorn (145).

At 235, Agalina Taylor took second for the Muskies and Kaylynn Huot was third at 140B.

Runner-up performances for West Liberty came from Vivian Cardona (140B), Mercedes Brockert (145D), Amerie Alvarado (190) and Tatum Hale (235B).

In addition to Wolford, Wapello had three more take second: Madi Lundvall (110), Megan Reid (155C) and Montana Boline (235B).

Third-place efforts for West Liberty came from Alissa Sanchez (120), Katherine Barten (125C), Jacky Molina (130C) and Alyssa Lenz (155B).

“I’m very new and learning on the fly,” Hargrave-LaMaack said. “We’ve got a great staff on the guys' side. I couldn’t have asked to be a part of a better staff. They’re awesome. I can ask them a thousand questions and they’d come back with a thousand and one answers.”

Girls wrestling

West Liberty Invitational

100 -- 1. Abbie Grout, Highland, 2. Audrey Cummings, Wilton, 3. Carly McGraw, Alburnett

105 -- 1. Gabi Robertson, Mid-Prairie, 2. Lainey Shelangoski, Durant, 3. Avala Faber, North Scott

105B -- 1. Koda Fogg, Tipton, 2. Alyssa Graber, WACO, 3. Katarina Salas, PV

105C -- 1. Ella McNamee, Mt. Pleasant, 2. Jersey Schultz, Alburnett, 3. Jecelyn Wolf, North Scott

110 -- 1. Mackenzie McFarland, Highland, 2. Madi Lundvall, Wapello, 3. Hailey Kemper, Ft. Madison

115 -- 1. Caitlin Reiter, PV, 2. Angelina Roling, Highland, 3. Rylee Rice, WACO

115B -- 1. Emmersen Thomas, West Branch, 2. Alexis Wagner, Mt. Pleasant, 3. Chloe Hundertmark, North Scott

120 -- 1. Abigail Meyrer, PV, 2. Khylie Wainwright, North Scott, 3. Alissa Sanchez, West Liberty

120B -- 1. Silvia Garcia-Vazquez, West Liberty 2. Annah Blanchard, Ft. Madison, 3. Payzleigh Gieselman, North Scott

120C -- 1. Rylee Steffensmeier, Ft. Madison, 2. Kenda Shqair, Mid-Prairie, 3. Natalie Parrott, Mt. Pleasant

125 -- 1st. Hannah Rogers, Wilton, 2. Heaven Steege, WACO, 3. Kay Quittem, Ft. Madison

125B -- 1. Lilly Barre, Highland, 2. Sierra Metcalf, North Scott, 3. Kaelyn Holladay, Wilton

125C -- 1. Saidee Hamilton, Tipton, 2. Greta Herbst, PV, 3. Katherine Barten, West Liberty

130 -- 1. Lyni Gusick, CPU, 2. Ashlee Farrier, Mid-Prairie, 3. Mara Smith, Fort Madison

130B -- 1. Kiley Collins, West Liberty, 2. Courtney Kessler, IC Regina, 3. Chloe Sokolik, Ft. Madison

130C -- 1. Ella Schroeder, Muscatine, 2. McKenna Rosenkild, Wilton, 3. Jacky Molina, West Liberty

130D -- 1. Becca Hinderaker, Tipton, 2. Mia Berry, Durant, 3. Lilly Steen, Alburnett

135 -- 1st - Ava Morrison, West Liberty, 2. Mylah Blanchard, Ft. Madison, 3. Jordan Jones, North Scott

135B -- 1. Mercie Hansel, North Scott, 2. Julia Phillips, PV, 3. Jayden Housch, Mt. Pleasant

135C -- 1. Carmen Faidley, PV, 2. Bryn Stephens, North Scott, 3. Yashielis Crespo-Lopez, Wilton

140 -- 1. Ellie Brenneman, Mid-Prairie, 2. Tabitha Skyles, North Scott, 3. Mady Emmett, Ft. Madison

140B -- 1. Grace Conway, Mid-Prairie, 2. Vivian Cardona, West Liberty, 3. Kaylynn Huot, Muscatine

140C -- 1. Irelan Brown, CPU, 2. Sam Kennen, Tipton, 3. Aubrey Barta, Alburnett

145 -- 1. Moorea Brown, CPU, 2. Tatum Wolford, Wapello, 3. Kaydence Boorn, Wilton

145B -- 1. Nelli Stagg, West Liberty, 2. Jenna Bose, Washington, 3. Mardie Berry, Mid-Prairie

145C -- 1. Kyna Moffit, PV, 2. Addy McGraw, Alburnett, 3. Peggy Miller, Wash.

145D -- 1. Marissa Cline, Mid-Prairie, 2. Mercedes Brockert, West Liberty, 3. Cassi Paustian, PV

155 -- 1. Teegan Sulentich, Washington, 2. Lindsey Hospodasky, Alburnett, 3. Cora Davis, North Scott

155B -- 1. Claire Anderson, Wapello, 2. Macy Koser, North Scott, 3. Alyssa Lenz, West Liberty

155C --1. Isabel Ordaz-Varisco, North Scott, 2. Megan Reid, Wapello, 3. Carla Perez, North Scott

170 --1. Jorie Hanenburg, North Scott, 2. Mia Garvey, Mid-Prairie, 3. Cutter Shefelbine, Alburnett

170B -- 1. Elsie Lewis, Muscatine, 2. Ellie Callahan, Mid-Prairie, 3. Anna Hodge, North Scott

190 -- 1. Grace Fort, WACO, 2. Amerie Alvarado, West Liberty, 3. Teagyn Hartz, West Branch

190B -- 1. Jenna Small, CPU, 2. Jaylynn Gould, PV, 3. Emma Szewczyk, WACO

235 -- 1. Sam Stacey, Mid-Prairie, 2. Angalina Taylor, Muscatine, 3. Athena Carson, Ft. Madison

235B -- 1. Bralyyn Wagler, WACO, 2. Montana Boline, Wapello, 3. Tatum Hale, West Liberty