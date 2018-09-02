Powered by youth and guided by veteran leadership, the Muscatine girls swimming and diving team proved again Saturday that it's a program on the rise.
With 74 percent of their entrants either freshmen or sophomores at their home invitational, the Muskies followed a road dual win at Burlington on Tuesday with a second-place finish (274 points) among eight teams. Linn-Mar took the title with 408 points.
Among entries of Muscatine's seven opponents, 55 percent were underclassmen.
"They have lots of potential," Muscatine coach Judd Anderson said of the young athletes on his team. "I think there are about 10 to 12 freshmen and 10, 11, 12 sophomores. Some of the athletes have had a little bit of experience swimming. In the next few weeks, we'll try to experiment a little bit and see what events might fit for them."
The Muskies appear to have already found the events that fit for Abby Lear.
After swimming the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly and a pair of relays at Burlington, the freshman took first in both the 50 freestyle in 24.97 seconds and 100 freestyle in 57.11 before anchoring home the Muskie 400 freestyle relay team to a third-place finish in 4:07.26 on Saturday.
"I think it is," Lear said when asked if it's more fun swimming on relays than in individual events. "Just sometimes it's good to have teammates fighting behind your back to get you motivated."
Two of the teammates fighting behind Fear in the 400 free relay were senior Sarah Schoer and junior Hope Reichert, two of only about a handful of upperclassmen on the team. The third swimmer was another freshman, Ellie Storr.
Heading into the final event of the invite, those three already had collected a combined five top-five finishes in individual events, with Storr placing fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:33.41 and fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.23, Reichert fifth in the 200 IM in 2:37.89 and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.91, and Schoer fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.03.
"A couple of kids we have like (Schoer) are very good at team culture and team camaraderie, and things like that," Anderson said. "I hope the young kids get the feeling that they're an important part of the team here."
A Muskie 200 medley relay that included Reichert, freshman Genevieve Millage, sophomore Hannah Michaelsen and Lear placed fourth in 2:05.09, Michaelsen was fifth in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.32, sophomore Jillian Hilbrant tied Storr for fourth in the 100 backstroke, and Millage finished third in the 200 IM in 2:32.69 and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.01.
"It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but once I got in and did it, it was fun," Lear said about the first home meet of the season.
The schedule gets tougher now, however, as the Muskies will travel to Bettendorf on Tuesday for a conference dual and then compete at the Clinton Invitational on Saturday.
"It's going to be an interesting, entertaining type of year to see how the young kids adjust," Anderson said.