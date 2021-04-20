Young Muskies showing progress, but fall to West

Although the Muscatine boys tennis team was shut out against Davenport West on Tuesday afternoon at Muscatine High School, Muskie coach Jim Sichterman does see progress in his young team.
Muscatine, whose two juniors on the roster represent the most experienced members of the team, dropped all eight matches to the much more experienced West team in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
"The kids continue to work hard, listen, learn and get better," Sichterman said. "We saw good, competitive matches and points."
The Muskies had only five playing against the Falcons, which meant one of the singles matches resulted in a forfeit in favor of West, and only two doubles matches were contested whereas typically three are played.
In the matches that were played, Muscatine wasn't able to stretch any beyond the two-set minimum. They were able to win games in each match played.
And the Muskies didn't commit a terrible amount of unforced errors, either, but West just made more shots.
"That's the big thing, make the other side make the unforced errors or hit another ball and keep it in play while still being aggressive with our targets and make a play," Sichterman said. "We're working on a lot of different areas. We need to work on some stroke mechanics and backhands as well as reading where the ball is going to be and moving there to get more time to set up and hit the shots."
Muskie sophomore Jared Lopez was involved in competitive matches in both his singles match against West senior Joseph Chalupa and in the doubles match with freshman teammate Dylan Maresca.
Lopez dropped the match against Chalupa 6-3, 7-6 with Chalupa winning the second-set tiebreak 7-2.
Chalupa and Ian Keeney took the first set of the doubles match against Lopez and Maresca rather easily, winning 6-1, but the Muscatine duo played relatively even through the first four games of the second set but ultimately fell to the West side, 6-4.
Maresca put up a fight in his singles match as well but lost to Keeney 6-2, 6-4.
Muskie Michael Carver fell by the same result to Caleb Dodds in their singles match.
Elsewhere for Muscatine, Caleb Trosen was able to secure four games over his two-set match against Falcon Dominic DeLaPaz while Trey Ulses was bested by Luke Loving of West, 6-1, 6-0.
Ulses and Trosen teamed in doubles play against DeLaPaz and Loving but lost 6-1, 6-0.
"We didn't get quite enough points for a Muscatine victory," said Sichterman, "but the kids are improving ... and that's what we want to see. We want to be the most improved team in (the MAC). I think we will end up being that from start to finish.