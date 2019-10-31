{{featured_button_text}}

Girls regional diving

Hirt qualifies for state: Muscatine junior Lexi Hirt qualified for the Iowa state swimming and diving meet with a score of 395.85 at the regional diving meet Thursday at Davenport Central High School.

Hirt's qualifying score was 21st out of the 32 qualifiers. It's the first time she has ever qualified for the state tournament, which will be held Friday Nov, 8 in Marshalltown, Iowa. 

Regional volleyball

Mediapolis 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Louisa-Muscatine had its five-match win streak snapped Thursday in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Mediapolis, the state leader in wins regardless of classification, moved to 41-1 on the season with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win. It was Mediapolis' second sweep over L-M this year.

Helaina Hillyard had 13 kills and Oliva Moehle registered 29 assists for Mediapolis.

