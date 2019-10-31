Girls regional diving
Hirt qualifies for state: Muscatine junior Lexi Hirt qualified for the Iowa state swimming and diving meet with a score of 395.85 at the regional diving meet Thursday at Davenport Central High School.
Hirt's qualifying score was 21st out of the 32 qualifiers. It's the first time she has ever qualified for the state tournament, which will be held Friday Nov, 8 in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Regional volleyball
You have free articles remaining.
Mediapolis 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0: Louisa-Muscatine had its five-match win streak snapped Thursday in a Class 2A regional semifinal.
Mediapolis, the state leader in wins regardless of classification, moved to 41-1 on the season with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-17 win. It was Mediapolis' second sweep over L-M this year.
Helaina Hillyard had 13 kills and Oliva Moehle registered 29 assists for Mediapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.