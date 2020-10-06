Citing COVID-19 restrictions, Quad City Storm to sit out 2020-21 season

The Storm protected 13 players in May and had officially signed 11 of them to their training camp roster. The team signed 13 other players for training camp, some of whom had yet to be announced, according to director of operations and communications Brian Rothenberger.

Rothenberger said he has been the only full-time employee of the team working locally for the past few months and he said that will continue for at least the next few months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Head coach Dave Pszenyczny, who lives in Michigan, also remains under contract and will continue to be paid.

"Today is a tough day," Pszenyczny said. "Like many of our players and fans, the hockey season has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. There is going to be a void, and I am really disappointed we won't get to see our roster of guys on the ice this season. After the bad taste left in our mouths with the abrupt end of last year, it will be a long wait until next October.

"But make no mistake, we'll be ready.’’

Rothenberger said the Storm’s lease with the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, which nearing the start of the third year of a five-year term, will simply be placed on hold.