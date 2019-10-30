MULDER RETURNS TO STORM

The Quad-City Storm added goaltender Ryan Mulder to their roster Wednesday after Mulder was released by the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.

Mulder spent two weeks with the Thunder but did not see any playing time. Last year with the Storm, Mulder played in 14 games, going 3-8-2 with a 4.25 goals against average and a .890 save percentage.

The Storm also placed goaltender Cody Porter on waivers. Porter started last week's loss to Huntsville, giving up three goals on 13 shots.