SPHL: Storm add two more standouts to roster

Two players who had been on coach Dave Pszneyczny’s big board in his office for the past two weeks have finally joined the Quad City Storm.

Team officials added defensemen Carter Shinkaruk and Alex Carlson to the roster Tuesday, with Shinkaruk partaking in the morning practice.

Both had been in ECHL camps this fall, delaying their Quad-Cities arrivals.

To make room for the additions, defenseman Tristan Theriot was placed on the 21-day IR list.

Teams can carry 23 players until the end of the month when rosters must then be trimmed to 21.

Shinkaruk (5-foot-10, 185-pounds), a Langley, British Columbia, native, returns to the Storm after playing a majority of the season last year with the QC club. In 37 games, the 30-year-old veteran scored 34 points (9 goals, 25 assists). This is his fifth season in the SPHL having previously played for Evansville and Huntsville.

Carlson (6-5, 218), a Lakewood, N.Y., native, played 46 games for the Iowa Heartlanders in the ECHL last season, scoring one goal and accumulating 68 penalty minutes. The 17-year-old spent parts of three seasons, just a total of 52 games, playing for the Knoxville Ice Bears from 2018-2021.

Brkin honored: Quad City Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin and Birmingham Bulls right winger Michael Gillespie were named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for October 20-23.

Brkin was in net for both of QC’s wins over reigning SPHL champ Peoria last weekend. He stopped 72 of 75 shots (.960 save percentage) as the Storm recorded 6-2 and 2-1 victories over the Rivermen. He lost the Saturday road shutout when Peoria scored a power-play goal with 19 seconds left in regulation.

Gillespie tallied four goals and two assists and was plus-3 in just two games in a weekend series against the Vermillion County Bobcats.