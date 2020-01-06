Any worries that the Muscatine girls basketball team would be rusty coming out of the holiday break were put to rest early Monday night.
The Muskies dominated the first quarter en route to a 44-24 nonconference win over Washington at Muscatine.
Muscatine made six baskets and junior Avarie Eagle added three free throws in the opening quarter as it surged to a 17-1 lead.
Junior Zoey Long had seven of her game-high 20 points in the first period. Long finished 8 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point territory.
“We came out with a lot of confidence,” Long said, “that helped us finish strong.”
Senior Emily Woepking added nine points and Eagle ended with eight.
“We got a few early stops and we spread the ball around a little bit early, too,” Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said. "That was a good sign for us to have some balance right out of the gate.”
By the time senior Addison Six made a free throw to give the Demons their first point, the Muskies were already up 14 points. Long, Eagle and Woepking scored all 17 for the Muskies in the first period.
Even though the Muskies got out-scored in the second quarter by a point, their early lead was more than enough to carry them.
Coming out of the halftime intermission, they nearly met their first-quarter defensive effort, only allowing three third-quarter points.
The Muskies also got some handy playmaking from junior Emma Zillig, who recorded several assists in the game.
Holding a big, late lead also gave the Muskies a chance to empty the bench and get some minutes for girls who otherwise haven’t seen the court much thus far this season.
Washington scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, but the Demons never drew closer than 20 points.
Muscatine’s efficient offense and stifling defense carried them throughout, even though the rebounding and turnover numbers were surprisingly even, given the final score.
“Getting a win was nice,” Long said. "(We’re) going into a couple of tough games.”
Washington was out-rebounded by just two boards and only committed one more turnover. The Muskies, though, took advantage of their opportunities.
“It was really good … to get everybody in the mix,” said Orvis, “and continue to bring our younger players along and build our depth.”
The Muskies (5-5) play again at Burlington on Tuesday night.
