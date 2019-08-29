Aug. 29 - at U of Iowa Ashton cross country course, 5 p.m.

FAST FACT: As a sophomore, Aiden Housman finished 59th at state with a time of 17:51.0. That improved to 39th as a junior, running the course in 17:28.8.

LAST YEAR: Boys - 3rd at conference meet, 6th at district; Girls - 6th at conference meet

FALCONS AT A GLANCE

COACH: Calvin Simmons, 5th season

LAST YEAR: Boys - 13th at conference meet; Girls - no team score at conference meet

FAST FACT: In each of the last two seasons, the L-M boys have taken 13th at the conference meet while the girls have failed to earn a team score

KEY RETURNERS: Boys - Eddie Wilhelm, sr.; Paul Hoopes, jr.; Jacob Back, so.; Girls - Ashlyn McKenzie, so.; Abby Kemper, so.; Brelynn Randall, so.

PROMISING NEWCOMERS: Boys - Christian James, so.; Kellan Walsh, so.; Girls - Sage VanSickle, so.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 27 - at Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.

Sept. 3 - L-M Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 - at Tipton City Park, 5 p.m.

Sept. 17 - at Green Acres Golf Course, Central Lee, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 - at Fort Madison, 5 p.m.

Sept. 23 - at Bellevue Golf Course

Sept. 24 - at Mount Pleasant, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 - at Iowa City Kickers Soccer Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 - Conference meet, TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 - at Cedar Crest, Columbus Junction, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 - at Heritage Oaks at Morning Sun, Wapello, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 - District meet, TBD